BJP-JDS Workers Faceoff On Streets As Both Trade Claims Over Invitation To Kumaraswamy

Karnataka’s political temperature is heating up as the state approach assembly elections. Janata Dal (Secular), (JDS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on October 1 engaged in a significant faceoff in Ramanagara’s Channapatana city over invitation to the local MLA and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy at a programme involving inauguration of developmental works.

However, sources Republic TV spoke to said an invitation was sent out to Kumaraswamy but he showed his unavailability. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Kumaraswamy held the government responsible for the ruckus and also claimed he wasn't invited.

The BJP-JDS workers clashed after it emerged the local MLA from Ramanagaram, H D Kumaraswamy wasn’t invited for the groundbreaking ceremony of developmental works worth Rs 50 crore in the city of Channapatna, organised by the local BJP MLC CP Yogeshwar.

‘Raise above petty politics’: BJP

"Developmental activities should not be political, irrespective of the parties involved. The credit always goes to the constituency MLA," said S Prakash, Karnataka BJP spokesperson.

“The local MLA being the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy, he should exercise patience and he should raise above all the petty politics. Unfortunately, any violence in the name of developmental works Is unwarranted and that should be avoided,” he said.

When asked to respond on the protocol of inviting the local MLA he said it’s the call of the district commissioner, “Whom should be invited, should be decided by the District Commissioner (DC) of that particular district and he takes the call. Individual MLAs or MLCs cannot interfere. There are strict protocols, guidelines and that would be followed,” he clarified.

Significantly when Republic TV spoke to sources, it emerged Kumaraswamy was indeed invited, however, he showed his unavailability. The DC then pushed the programme to a later date, however, MLC Yogeshwara decided to go ahead with the ceremony as scheduled, which led to the ruckus.

‘I wasn’t invited’: H D Kumaraswamy

“As former CM, I'm facing humiliation, what can an MLA do? I hold entire government responsible," said HD Kumaraswamy speaking exclusive with Republic TV and added, “They have printed an invitation but have not brought it to my notice. Even they have not invited me also. Personally, nobody has come to me, came and met me. They have printed my name without my concurrence.”

IMAGE: Republic World