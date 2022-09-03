BJP Jibes Nitish After Manipur MLAs Jump Ship; 'Nobody Becomes PM By Erecting Posters'

Taking a jibe at the Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar after five of his party MLAs switched to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur, the saffron party on Saturday said that nobody can become the Prime Minister of the country by erecting hoardings and posters on the street. The BJP further stated that just like Manipur, the party will soon break the Mahagatbandhan alliance in Bihar and make the state 'JD(U) free.'

"Five JD(U) MLAs joined the BJP in Manipur, the state has now become JDU-free. Those MLAs wanted to remain in NDA. Very soon, we'll break the JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar and make the state JD(U) free. Nobody can become the Prime Minister by erecting hoardings and posters," BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi was quoted by news agency ANI.

The statement of Sushil Modi came after five of the six JD(U) MLAs joined hands with the ruling BJP on Friday in the north-eastern state of Manipur. The development is being termed as a major setback to the JD(U) and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is eying the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the Opposition'd candidature for the post of Prime Minister.

5 of 6 JD(U) MLAs in Manipur join BJP

According to a bulletin issued last night, Manipur Assembly Secretary K Meghajit Singh informed that Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh has accepted the merger of the five JD(U) MLAs with BJP-led NDA under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India.

The five JD(U) MLAs who merged with BJP include Khumukcham Joykisan Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh), Mohammed Achab Uddin (Jiribam), Thangjam Arunkumar (Wangkhei) and LM Khaute. The sixth JD(U) legislator who did not deflect to the BJP is Mohammed Nasir, MLA from Lilong constituency.

Notably, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) won six seats in the 60-member Manipur Assembly earlier this year and extended their support to the BJP government headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The sixth JD(U) legislator who did not deflect to the BJP is Mohammed Nasir, who was elected from the Lilong constituency.

Nitish Kumar's poster at JD(U) office

Amid the ongoing speculations about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being projected as the 2024 Prime Ministerial candidature, the poster outside the Janta Dal United (JDU) office were changed in Patna. With the new posters, the Mahagathbandhan government tried to hint towards its preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The poster put up outside the JD(U) office had the picture of Nitish Kumar with the text that said, "Pradesh Mein Dikha, Ab Desh Mein Dikhega" (It's visible in the state now it will be seen in the country). In another poster, the texts stated, "Jumla nahi Haqiqat hai" (No lies only reality) "Aashwasan Nhi Susashan" (No assurance but good governance).