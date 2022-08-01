Reacting to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's arrest in connection to the Patra Chawl scam case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at its previous ally saying that ED's action is an example of a "divine punishment" and the power of democracy.

Shiv Sena leader and Uddhav Thackeray's close aide Sanjay Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) late Sunday night after hours of grilling and raids in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai chawl and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Ram Kadam took a jibe at the Shiv Sena sharing a cryptic post in Hindi roughly translating to "Now say, who told this to whom, That’s why they say, It not good to play with fire, Those who dream to set other people’s house on fire, finds himself standing in his own house. This is divine punishment…This is New India’s New Law…The power of democracy".

उखाड़ दिया .. ।



बताये ..



यह किसने ,



किसको कहा था ?



इसलिये कहावत है .



चिंगारी खेल बड़ा बुरा होता है .. औरों के घरों में आग लगने का सपना ….



खुद के ही घर में खरा होता है ..



यह ईश्वरीय दंड है



नये बदले हुए भारत के क़ानून तथा सशक्त

लोकतंत्र कीं ताक़त है , — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) August 1, 2022

Furthermore, Kadam also claimed that Shiv Sena has a "low standard" mentality, but now they have been defeated after misusing the power of the government and cheating the people of Maharashtra.

Several other BJP leaders also hit out at the Shiv Sena after Sanjay Raut's arrest. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that more such cases will now come to the light after Raut's arrest. "Information related to the foreign tours of Sanjay Raut should come out. Money laundering cases will also come out", he added.

On the other hand, Independent MLA Ravi Rana while speaking on Sanjay Raut's arrest claimed that the Shiv Sena MP is involved in 'corruption' and should return the money to the poor. He also said that the ED should probe many other angles and scrutinise the property and shares owned by the Shiv Sena leader.

ED arrests Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl land scam case

Earlier on Sunday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid at the Mumbai residence of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in connection to its probe in the Patra Chawl land scam case after hours of searches. He was detained by the ED and put under arrest late at night.

While the ED has claimed that Sanjay Raut failed to appear before the agency for questioning after being summoned twice, the Shiv Sena MP alleged that he was being targeted by the Centre for weakening the party. Notably, the ED questioned Sanjay Raut for around six hours until midnight and also seized cash Rs.11.50 lakhs from his house.

Raut is likely to be produced in the PMLA court on Monday afternoon.

Image: Facebook/@RamKadam/ANI/PTI