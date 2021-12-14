In a big boost for BJP, it trounced the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP to win 4 out of the 6 seats in the Maharashtra MLC polls. The poll-bound seats were earlier held by Ramdas Kadam (Shiv Sena), Bhai Jagtap (Congress), Satej Patil (Congress), Amrish Patel (BJP), Gopikishan Bajoria (Shiv Sena) and Girish Vyas (BJP). While Shiv Sena’s Sunil Shinde, Congress' Satej Patil and BJP’s Rajhans Singh and Amrish Patel were elected unopposed, a direct face-off between MVA and the saffron party ensued in Nagpur and Akola-Buldhana-Washim that went to the polls on December 10.

BJP had fielded Chandrashekhar Bawankule who served as the Energy Minister in the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led government from Nagpur. Though Congress gave a ticket to BJP turncoat and 4-time corporator Ravindra Bhoyar from this seat, it replaced him owing to his lacklustre campaigning and instead extended support to Mangesh Deshmukh, an independent candidate. As per the first-preference vote count, Chandrashekhar Bawankule secured 362 votes as against 186 votes of Mangesh Deshmukh. In Akola-Buldhana-Washim, BJP's Vasant Khandelwal beat Shiv Sena's Gopikishan Bajoria by 109 votes.

Reacting to this win, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "Today, I am very happy that my associate Chandrashekhar Bawankule has secured a big win. In fact, I am feeling happier at the victory of Chandrashekhar Bawankule than my own election victory. This victory is a slap on MVA. Similarly, Vasant Khandelwal in Akola has won a decisive victory there. If you see the MLC polls, BJP has won 4 out of 6 seats. This win has proven wrong the calculation that MVA, i.e three parties coming together will win any kind of contest. The people of Maharashtra are with BJP and we will continue to get their blessings in the future too."

Fadnavis rules out organisational changes

Earlier on November 26, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis denied the possibility of an organisational reshuffle in Maharashtra BJP amid rumours about Chandrakant Patil being replaced. Appointed as the president of the party's state unit in July 2019, Patil was elected as an MLA from the Kothrud constituency in the subsequent Assembly election. Both Fadnavis and the Maharashtra BJP chief participated in a party meeting in Delhi besides calling on Union Home Minister Amit Shah separately. The speculation about a change of guard had gained traction as the Municipal Corporation elections in Nashik, Mumbai, Pune, and Thane are due early next year.

Image: ANI/PTI