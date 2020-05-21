BJP President JP Nadda Discusses COVID-19 Situation With Party Leaders Of Poll-bound Bihar

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way things work around the world, including political campaigning. BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday, May 20 held a meeting with the party's core committee members in Bihar to discuss the COVID-19 situation, issues related to migrant workers, and the upcoming assembly polls in the state which are most likely to be held by the end of the year.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, MoS Home Nityanand Rai, and BJP General Secretary in charge of Bihar Bhupendra Yadav were among leaders present at the meeting which was held via video conferencing.

According to reports, Nadda said party leaders and workers should prepare for the assembly polls while keeping in mind social distancing norms and precautions that are required to stay safe against COVID-19. The party will reportedly rely more on social media platforms for its campaigning in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as social distancing protocol will have to be followed.

The party has decided to form at least one WhatsApp group at the block level to spread awareness regarding the campaign, as per reports. In a significant development, Nadda has directed the party leaders and workers to prepare for all the 243 seats stating that it will help the alliance in the upcoming Bihar elections.

As per reports, the party workers have been distributing ration to those in need along with masks and other protective gear for protection against COVID-19. BJP is part of the ruling coalition in the state of Bihar led by JD-U leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

It will be pertinent to see how the elections will be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has gripped the entire country as the total count of infected cases has mounted to 10,6750 of which 3,303 have succumbed to the infection, while 42,297 have been cured and discharged. Bihar has reported 1498 infected cases to date, of which 964 are active while 534 have recovered from the contagious virus and 9 have died in the state.

(With ANI inputs)