BJP Kerala Chief Accuses CM Vijayan Of Lying Over Sabarimala's Copper Plate Manuscript

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kerala president K Surendran accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of lying after he alleged that Chembola, a copper plate manuscript on Sabarimala that is in the possession of self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, was fake. The BJP leader said that earlier the Kerala CM had claimed that Sabarimala was not in the hands of the right people and its real owners were different.

"During the Sabarimala case, Chief Minister Vijayan had given lots of speeches in all the 14 districts of Kerala. At the time, he had claimed that Sabarimala was not in the hands of the right people and its real owners were different. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders had challenged the authenticity of the manuscript and used it to destroy the Sabarimala Temple. There is no point in lying in the Assembly," Surendran told ANI.

Surendran further alleged that 'Chembola' was made by the CPI(M) leaders and Mavunkal, the accused in the fake antiquity case.

'Copper plate manuscript on Sabarimala found from Monson is fake': CM Vijayan

On Monday, while addressing the Assembly, Kerala CM Vijayan said that the copper plate manuscript on Sabarimala found from Monson was fake and the state government never claimed that the article was genuine. He informed that the crime branch’s investigation is underway and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is engaged to ascertain the authenticity of the items found in his possession.

Fake antiquity controversy

Monson Mavunkal has been accused of swindling Rs 10 crore from several individuals by claiming possession of centuries-old antiques and providing fake documents. The accused had projected himself as a motivational speaker, cosmetologist, art promoter, antique collector and Youtube star over the last decade under the pretext of which he sold fake antiques ranging from the throne of Tipu Sultan to the first edition of the Holy Bible.

A case was registered against Mavunkal on 5 August 2020 but was kept on the back burner for about six months. The then DGP had brought in an order stating that all cheating cases above Rs 5 crore should be probed by the Kerala crime branch. A favourable verdict directing investigation by the Crime Branch was ordered by the Kerala High Court in February 2021. Mavunkal is presently under judicial custody.

(With inputs from ANI)