BJP Kickstarts 10-day Rally To Mark First Anniversary Of Post-poll Violence In West Bengal

In a growing tussle against State leadership, the West Bengal BJP has kickstarted a 10-day rally to mark the first anniversary of the violence that had rocked the State following the return of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) to power in the Assembly elections in May last year.

While the Mamata Banerjee government has planned to celebrate the completion of the first year of its third consecutive term on May 5, the State BJP has decided to hold protests and rallies across to put pressure on the TMC government and further highlight its alleged failures in maintaining the law and order.

The BJP is holding a rally in Kolkata today with victims of post-poll violence. On May 3, the saffron party workers are expected to make an outreach to the people of the State to seek their “help for affected BJP cadres”.

All state BJP leaders, including MPs and MLAs, on May 7 will visit the families of those party workers who were killed in the post-poll violence and distribute clothes and money to them. On May 10, family members of some of the victims will visit Kolkata for an agitational event (satyagraha) and will call on the Governor to address the issue.

In a related update, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Sunday put up posters in Dharmatala, Kolkata marking one year of post-poll violence in the State. "BJP will fight until there is violence-free politics and fear-free Bengal," the posters read.

West Bengal violence

On May 2, 2021, the Assembly election results were declared following this, widespread violence was witnessed across the state. In most incidents, TMC activists and miscreants allegedly targeted the BJP workers, their family members, and party supporters. A large number of them had moved Calcutta High Court against it to seek justice.

During the clashes, six BJP workers and five TMC workers were reportedly killed. In August 2021, the Calcutta High Court handed over the investigation of the post-poll violence to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also constituted to investigate other related cases. On April 20, 2022, the court constituted a three-member committee to conduct a probe into allegations that over 303 victims of post-poll violence have been displaced.

(Image: ANI)