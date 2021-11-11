BJP Kickstarts 'Ghar Ghar Bhajpa' Campaign Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Elections In Five States

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in five states across the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party has embarked on its "Ghar Ghar Bhajpa" campaign further looking forward to flagging the party's election campaign in the states. Speaking on the same, BJP MP and party in-charge from Punjab, Dushyant Gautam spoke to ANI and said that the party has kick-started its "Ghar Ghar Bhajpa" campaign.

As part of it, party workers will go to every booth, from one house to house to another for helping people get their COVID-19 vaccinations. Furthermore, they will also help in the bookings of the second slot for those who are waiting for it. Along with this, the party will also distribute BJP flags, car stickers, and pamphlets containing the list of works done by the party, informed Gautam.

आज भारतीय जनता पार्टी मुख्यालय, देहरादून से "घर-घर भाजपा, हर घर भाजपा" अभियान का शुभारम्भ किया जिसके तहत भारतीय जनता पार्टी के सुशासन और उपलब्धियों को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने का संकल्प लिया गया और इस अभियान के बारे में मीडिया को भी जानकारी दी।

उत्तराखंड की यही पुकार, अबकी बार 60 पार। pic.twitter.com/56Fcdedm9i — Madan Kaushik (@madankaushikbjp) November 10, 2021

BJP starts election campaign in Uttarakhand

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) started its "Ghar Ghar Bhajpa, Har Ghar Bhajpa" campaign in Uttarakhand at the state headquarters. As a part of this, BJP's state president Madan Kaushik visited booth office number 153 of Shyam Nagar Mandal in the Rishikesh assembly and met the officials and other booth workers. He was accompanied by Vidhan Sabha speaker Shri Premchandra Agrawal.

Speaking at the event, the BJP leaders said that party leaders and workers will contact people and all the booths in the assembly constituencies. Along with that, BJP stickers will be also put on the houses of the booth officials.

As BJP is all set to intensify its election campaigns in Uttarakhand, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also likely to visit the state later this month.

Apart from this, the party's election campaigns are also ongoing in other states including Uttar Pradesh.

2022 Assembly Polls

As seven states are all set to undergo assembly elections in 2022, political parties are already geared up to intensify their election campaigns, strategies, alliances, among other activities for ensuring the maximum support from people. The states which include, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh are already witnessing active political activities by the BJP, Congress, and others.

Earlier this year, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry already formed new elections after elections.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)