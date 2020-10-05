Kirit Somaiya Condemns Sena's Foul Language Against Sushant; Calls Out Uddhav's Arrogance

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday slammed Shiv Sena for using 'foul language' against late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput over the recently leaked AIIMS report which claimed that SSR committed suicide.

Somaiya said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut are too ‘arrogant’ to accept the failure of Mumbai police in investigating the actor’s death case, which was later transferred to the CBI. The BJP leader questioned the ruling party where the videography of Sushant’s post-mortem and all related files were ‘buried’ for weeks.

Shiv Sena had targeted the late actor through its mouthpiece Saamana, calling him ‘characterless’ as the AIIMS unofficial report claimed it ruled out the possibility of murder. Sena went on to say that SSR could not handle his ‘failures’ and therefore ended his life.

“Now the things are clear by the (unofficial) report of AIIMS, that there is no murder angle. The Maharashtra government should file a case of defamation against channels who insulted Mumbai cops during this investigation,” read the Saamana article.

Kirit Somaiya condemned the language used by Saamana editor Sanjay Raut and recalled that the party did not even apologise to the navy veteran who was beaten up for speaking up about Sushant.

Major twist emerges in suicide theory by AIIMS expert

On October 3, various media outlets concluded that Sushant had committed suicide based on what AIIMS forensic expert Dr Gupta selectively told them as per top sources. Some of them even shared snapshots of his private chats. However, there is no official statement from AIIMS and Dr Gupta is since nowhere to be found. In a significant twist, Republic TV's August 22 conversation tape with the expert revealed his dual-standing claim regarding the cause of Sushant's death.

In the tape of his conversation with Republic TV, Dr Gupta had disclosed that the AIIMS medical board was surprised to know how the Mumbai Police allowed the crime scene to be “contaminated, leading to the possible destruction of evidence.” He said it would be difficult for the AIIMS team to reach to a conclusion and also questioned why the Mumbai Police had conducted the post-mortem in a 'hurried manner'. Dr Sudhir Gupta's U-turn from his previous comments raises serious speculations in the case.

