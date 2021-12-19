BJP Kisan Morcha To Meet Today Post Repeal Of Farm Laws; Farmers' Issues To Be Discussed

The Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha’s national executive is set to meet on Sunday for the first time after the suspension of the three farm laws. The meeting comes ahead of the crucial Assembly polls. According to the Kisan Morcha, the meeting will be held in Gurugram, Haryana.

Manoj Yadav, national media in-charge of BJP Kisan Morcha had earlier confirmed the national executive meeting of the BJP Kisan Morcha in Gurugram on Sunday. According to sources close to ANI, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate the event while BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda will address the concluding session. The meeting is expected to discuss the protest as well as many interests around it.

According to sources, the meeting will discuss how to reach the farmers with “schemes of interest” initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and other aspects on how to connect them with natural farming. The meeting is also expected to discuss strategy for the upcoming elections and how to reach out to the farming community ahead of the crucial polls.

The National President of BJP Kisan Morcha, Rajkumar Chahar had also stated that the meeting will discuss the issues faced by the farmers. He said that the expansion of the organisation will also be a major topic. “In the inaugural session of the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will give his statement to discuss work done for farmers by the Central government,” he added.

Farm Laws repealed

The BJP is now planning to reach out to the farmers on the issues faced by them after the repeal of the farm laws. The meeting finds relevance as it is the first after the repeal of the laws which saw farmers from across the country protest for over a year. Last month, PM Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the three Central agriculture legislation. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws in spite of multiple rounds of talks. The Centre has constituted an agricultural committee to strengthen the Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure.

The three contentious farm laws were passed in November 2020 in the Parliament, which led the agitation farmers to gherao the Delhi border sites, demanding the withdrawal of the laws. These were the three laws–The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aimed at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protected and empowered farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specified that the supply of foodstuffs, including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

With ANI inputs

Image: PTI/ANI