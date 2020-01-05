BJP Knocks EC's Door Against New Maharashtra Minister, Makes 'corrupt Practices' Charge

Addressing a letter to UPS Madan, the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer on Sunday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya complained against newly inducted minister Yashomati Thakur. He claimed that she had induced the voters during the District Council poll campaign in Amravati, asking them to accept cash in lieu of votes. Somaiya, a former Lok Sabha MP stated that the Election Commission would seek a report from the concerned district officer.

Read: Maha Portfolios: Ajit Pawar Gets Finance, NCP's Anil Deshmukh To Lead Home. Full List Here

Kirit Somaiya remarked, “Maharashtra’s new minister Yashomati Thakur has started promising incentives to the people during the Zilla Parishad poll campaign. In her campaign in the Amravati region, she says that I have become a minister, now money will come. She told the people that they should welcome the offer of money for voting even if it comes at night. I have complained to the Maharashtra Election Commission in this regard and the Commission has assured me that a report is being sought from the concerned district officer.”

Read: 'Not Unhappy': Senior Shiv Sena Leader Affirms Loyalty To Party Despite Cabinet Snub

BJP filed complaint with Maharashtra Election Commission, Mr UPS Madan, against Minister Smt Yashomati Thakur for corrupt practices, Bhashan during Zilla Parishad Election Campaign. luring people, asking voters to take money "Laxmi Aali tar Swagat Kra" @BJP4Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/mOHm3Sj8BS — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) January 5, 2020

Read: Raj Thackeray Emerges On BJP Posters Stirring Speculations On MNS-BJP Alliance

Distribution of portfolios

A total of 12 Shiv Sena, 14 NCP, and 10 Congress MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy in the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion on Monday. This includes Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Jitendra Awhad, spokesperson Nawab Malik, senior legislator Hasan Mushrif, newly-elected MLA Dhananjay Munde and Abdul Sattar and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan. Additionally, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya has been inducted as a Minister.

As there was considerable disgruntlement in the Maha Vikas Aghadi camp, the portfolio allocation was repeatedly delayed. Finally, the list was approved on Sunday, with NCP bagging plum portfolios such as Finance and Home. Yashomati Thakur has been allocated the Women and Child Development Ministry.

Read: Shiv Sena Cedes Important Portfolios To Alliance Partners, Emerges As Loser