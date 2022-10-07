BJP Lambasts AAP; Asks Kejriwal To Sack Rajendra Pal Over Conversion Row If He's 'secular'

After AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was spotted at an event where 10,000 Hindus were converted en masse to Buddhism and were allegedly asked to pledge “not to worship Hindu gods and goddesses”, the BJP sharpened its attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP by calling it a 'Hindu Virodhi Party', or the anti-Hindu Party. Alleging that AAP has a history of spreading hate, the BJP in a press conference in New Delhi shared a video of Kejriwal speaking against Ram Mandir on multiple occasions. The saffron party then accused the Delhi Chief Ministerof being a hypocrite. The BJP also demanded that the Delhi minister should be immediately sacked within 24 hours "if he is secular".

During the press briefing, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta while pointing towards Arvind Kejriwal's statements in the video said, "What they (AAP) think about Hindu Gods and Goddesses is clear with remarks and activities. This is not the first time that they are working against Hindus. You just heard Kejriwal's shallow statements in regard to the Ram Mandir as well. Since the inception of AAP, it has been noticed that the party leaders are speaking against Hindus and the country."

"Rajendra Pal Gautam is not a common man. He is a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. The man who is an important part of AAP governance is openly speaking against Hindu Gods and is seen saying that he does not believe in them," the Delhi BJP chief said.

Further demanding the immediate sacking of the AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, the BJP leader said, "If Arvind Kejriwal ji, you truly believe in secularism, then sack Rajendra Pal Gautam within 24 hours as he doesn't deserve to stay in the Cabinet."

Further stepping up the criticism of the AAP government, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari read Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's tweet in the briefing and said, "There's an ugly truth hidden behind the innocent face of Arvind Kejriwal. He is a hypocrite. If Kejriwal doesn't sack this minister then we will accept that the allegations of being a hypocrite on you are true."

"This is an insult to Hinduism and Buddhism. AAP ministers are attempting to incite riots. The minister should be immediately removed from the party. We're submitting a complaint against him," Tiwari added.

AAP minister at mass conversion rally

AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam came under the criticism of BJP after it emerged that he was present at an event where mass conversion of Hindus took place. Gautam, who is the Social Welfare Minister in the Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday, October 5, took to Twitter and shared images of an event in which mass conversion of Hindus took place. The event coincided with the Dusshera celebrations. However, the BJP's criticism came after a video of the event circulated in which the participants were being asked to renounce their faith in Hindu Gods.

In the video shared by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, a preacher was heard administering an oath, "I will never consider Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh as God and won't worship them. I will never consider Ram and Krishna as God and won't worship them. I will not follow Gauri Ganpati and any other God and Goddess of Hindu religion and won't worship them."

Taking to Twitter, the AAP leader wrote, "Let's call the mission Jai Bhim towards Buddha. Today, under the aegis of 'Mission Jai Bhim', on Ashoka Vijayadashami, more than 10,000 intellectuals took a pledge to make a caste-free and untouchable India by returning home to Tathagata Gautam Buddha's Dhamma at Dr. Ambedkar Bhawan Rani Jhansi Road. Namo Buddha, Jai Bhim!"