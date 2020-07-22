BJP Lambasts Ashok Gehlot On 'Letter To PM', Claims 'state Govt Reduced To A Minority'

Writing an open letter to the people of Rajasthan on Wednesday, BJP state unit chief Satish Poonia claimed that the Ashok Gehlot-led government has been reduced to a minority. To buttress his point, he cited the tone in Gehlot's letter to PM Modi. He alleged that Congress legislators and Ministers were being held hostage to save the state government.

Refuting the allegation that BJP indulged in horse-trading, he highlighted the misuse of Article 356 by various Congress governments through the years. Thereafter, he affirmed that BJP stood in solidarity with the people of the state amid the political and COVID-19 crisis. Poonia also promised that BJP shall do everything possible for the welfare of the people of Rajasthan.

प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री सतीश पूनियां जी ने राज्य की देवतुल्य जनता हेतु एक पत्र लिखा है । आप सब कृपया इस पत्र को पढ़कर कांग्रेस की घटिया राजनीति की सच्चाई जानें । pic.twitter.com/j3lFyDQZ14 — BJP Rajasthan (@BJP4Rajasthan) July 22, 2020

Gehlot cries foul over horse-trading

Earlier in the day, Gehlot brought to PM Modi's attention the attempt to topple the democratically elected government in the state. In a letter addressed to the PM, he claimed that Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, other BJP leaders, and some over-ambitious Congress leaders were involved in this conspiracy. He pointed out that many state governments were being destabilised violating the spirit of the anti-defection law passed by the Rajiv Gandhi-led government, which was later made more stringent during Atal Bihar Vajpayee's tenure as the PM.

While acknowledging that PM Modi might not be aware of or is being misled about the plot to oust the Rajasthan government, Gehlot warned that history will never forgive anyone who is a party to such an act. Thereafter, he exuded confidence that truth, democratic traditions, and constitutional principles will win. He stressed that the Congress government would complete its full term, rendering good governance to the people.

Rajasthan government in trouble?

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. The rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and him widened after the legislators belonging to his camp skipped two Legislative Party meetings. Despite Pilot's insistence that he will not join BJP, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief.

After a two-judge bench of the Rajasthan HC reserved the order on the plea of Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs challenging the Assembly Speaker's disqualification notice till July 24, the latter approached the SC. Following this, the Pilot camp filed a caveat petition in the apex court. They urged the court that no order should be passed without hearing their side.

