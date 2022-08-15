BJP Lambasts CM Mamata Banerjee For Supporting Anubrata Mondal; Says 'She Is Scared..'

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended support to TMC's Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the CBI four days ago in connection with cattle smuggling scam, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya on Monday came down heavily on the WB CM for standing by 'Goru Chor' (Cow Thief), further stating that the latter is 'scared'.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya shared a clip of Mamata's speech and stated:

Days after Partha Chatterjee and Anubroto Mondal were arrested, leading to public celebrations across Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, unable to distance herself anymore, spoke up for the “Goru Chor”. What does he know for her to come out in open support of a criminal? She is scared… pic.twitter.com/oLsPMEwOOp — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 15, 2022

"Unable to counter public anger after mountains of cash were seized from Partha Chatterjee and Anubroto’s arrest, Mamata Banerjee has threatened retributive violence. She would be foolish to overestimate her acceptability. She should remember public just flung shoes at her regime," BJP's IT cell head added.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the TMC over Anubrata's arrest, Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said, "Don't know if this Bengal Govt will be there till '26 or not. This will be first time in history that WB cabinet meet will take place in Alipur jail. All those involved in wrongdoing should be arrested, but their head is sitting in Kalighat. Team leader will be with the "Chors" (thief). "Chors" (thiefs" going to jail now). If you join them, you will sure leave as "Chor no 1" (no 1 thief)."

Mamata Banerjee stands by Anubrata Mondal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday openly supported Anubrata 'Keshto' Mondal, and while delivering a speech in a public rally, she stated, “Why did you arrest Keshto? What was his fault? If you arrest one Keshto there will be more leaders like him. Keshto’s house was in a state of rampage after the visit of the investigative agencies."

“BJP is trying to break the opposition to come to power in 2024. With the help of agencies, they are trying to weaken the West Bengal government. Along with BJP, even the media is trying to malign the image of TMC. If you (BJP) are so afraid of Mamata Banerjee then you can even kill me. Several years back on August 16, I was attacked for protesting for common people,” the West Bengal CM added.

On August 11, after skipping 10 summons in connection with the cattle smuggling case citing ill-health as excuse, the CBI arrested the TMC Birbhum district president from his Bolpur residence. The CBI team entered his residence at around 10 a.m. with the CRPF being deployed outside.

Mondal was earlier questioned twice by the central agency as a part of its investigation. It is worth mentioning that after Mondal’s arrest, CBI sources revealed he got a considerable commission on the smuggling of cattle and coal. For each bovine, the amount would be over Rs 2,500 to 3,000 commission and especially during Eid, the amount shot up to Rs 5,000 to 6000.