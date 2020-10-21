BJP Lambasts Congress Over Rahul Gandhi's Meet With PFI Linked Journalist's Family

BJP has slammed the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's meeting with the family of the journalist arrested in Uttar Pradesh for having links with banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has lambasted Rahul Gandhi's meet, questioning them why do they always stand with those who plot against the country.

"It is very worrisome as Congress has always stood with those who are against the country. Those who think of causing unrest in the country, Congress stands with them," the BJP spokesperson said.

While meeting the family of the arrested journalist Siddique Kappan, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday promised them that Congress will try to do whatever is possible at the earliest in the early release of the journalist.

The Uttar Pradesh police said it had arrested Kappan and others for having links with the PFI. The PFI had been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country earlier this year and the UP police had sought a ban on the outfit.

The BJP spokesperson also questioned Rahul Gandhi whether did he not know that the Supreme Court refused to grant bail to Siddiqui Kappan observing the severity of the matter.

"So it is not wrong to say that Congress intends to stand with those who want to hurt the country either from outside or from within, just because they hate PM Modi," Bhatia added.

While speaking about PFI and its illegitimate activities in recent past, he also recalled the funding received by the banned organisation to fund the Shaheen Bagh protests which were held in an unconstitutional manner and were also condemned by the Supreme Court for blocking the road for an indefinite period. Bhatia also contended that PFI's was involved in the Delhi riots adding that Rahul Gandhi supported such elements.

"Congress says they are in opposition so their job is to oppose. The opposition's job can be to criticize, to give suggestions or to stage demonstrations, but the job of the opposition is not to weaken the country. This is not the job of the opposition that Shashi Tharoor speaks well about Pakistan at the cost of our own country's interests. The opposition's job is not to undo the abrogation of article 370. Congress stands with those parties who say they will take the help of China if needed," Bhatia said while lambasting Congress.

PFI linked journalist's judicial custody extended

Siddiqui Kappan's judicial custody has been extended by a Mathura court on Tuesday. Three others were arrested along with Siddiqui Kappan on their way to a village in Hathras to meet the family of an alleged gang-rape victim, their judicial custody has also been extended. The journalist was arrested earlier this month by police under section 151 of the CrPC on the suspicion of their intention to commit a cognisable offence, the four were later booked on charges of sedition and various terror acts and were remanded to 14-day judicial custody on October 7.

