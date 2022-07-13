BJP Lambasts CPI(M) Leader Over Remarks On EAM Jaishankar; Questions His Qualification

BJP leader V V Rajesh hit back at CPI (M) leader Muhammad Riyas' statement over EAM Jaishankar. Riyas, who is the Minister of Public Works in Kerala had purportedly targeted the Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar while answering some questions during a state assembly session on Wednesday. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too had taken a jibe at EAM Jaishankar over his visit and called his move 'political'.

Rajesh questions Riyas' qualification

While lambasting the state minister of the PWD Mohammad Riyas over his remarks on Union minister S Jaishankar, BJP's Rajesh questioned his (Riyas) qualification. While expressing his concern, Rajesh was curious to know what made Riyas so qualified that he had gone on to mock a central cabinet minister.

Rajesh said, "What is the qualification Riyas has to mock a Union Minister with the Cabinet post. It is his duty to visit the state and ascertain the developmental activities of the projects led by the Modi government."

Rajesh while adding to this also listed down all the development projects that had been undertaken by Jaishankar during his three-day visit to Kerala. Rajesh mentioned how EAM Jaishankar had personally ensured the developments of the Jal Jeevan mission and the Amrit Sarovar Project.

The BJP leader also confirmed that in the upcoming days several other Union Ministers would be visiting Kerala. While appending he did not forget to bring up how the leaders from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) were deliberately taking over the projects that had been undertaken by the Central government.

What did Riyas have to say?

CPI(M) Riyas was attending a question-answer session in the Kerala assembly. While making a certain point, Riyas without naming the External Affairs minister attacked him and his move to visit the LDF led state.

He said, "I have already convinced a union minister regarding the shape of national highways in the state which is not bothering him."

Riyas also mocked about EAM Jaishankar attending press meeting. On that, he said, " Every day he is conducting press meets which is a good thing, but it would be better if he counts the number of the ditches in these national highways, it will be more than the press meets he is attending."

The CPI (M) leader's remarks came after EAM Jaishankar was snapped inspecting a handful of projects in Kerala. Jaishankar, who was on a three-day visit to Kerala also checked the progress of a stretch of the national highway near Thiruvananthapuram.

Image: ANI/Facebook/PTI