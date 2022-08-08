BJP Lambasts Kapil Sibal's Remark On Judiciary; Calls It 'uncalled For & Very Sad'

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and senior advocate, Kapil Sibal, expressed his displeasure over some of the recent judgements passed by the Supreme Court saying he has “no hope left” in the institution. The saffron party said that the Sibal's comment was uncalled for and asked him to reconsider it.

Speaking to Republic, BJP leader and Supreme court advocate Nalin Kohli said, "Kapil Sibal is a senior advocate, a former law minister, he has been there for a long time. He immediately runs down the institution on the basis of a judgement he may be unhappy with. This is not the correct approach. Every day, the country and millions of people look after the Supreme Court with hope. The judges can't speak except through their judgements. There is no way they can respond to this kind of allegation."

Kohli said that Sibal can have a point of view but he cannot run down the institution as many people are serving the profession of law and ensuring that justice is done to hundreds of people on daily basis.

"The trend over the last few years by a certain set of people to constantly criticise the Supreme Court, and judges because they desire to see the judgement they perceive it to be the right way cannot work. I would say that Sibal should reconsider what he said and this kind of blanket sweeping statement of a general nature to rundown the institution it is not only uncalled for but very very sad," he added.

BJP leader Amit Malviya queried if the top court will invoke contempt against Sibal for questioning SC's latest judgment on PMLA and powers of the CJI and other decisions of the apex court.

Kapil Sibal, who it is widely believed presides over a caucus that manages cases in the top court, questions SC’s latest judgment on PMLA, a law he signed off on as a minister in the UPA. He also questions powers of the CJI and other decisions of the SC.



No hope left in Supreme Court: Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal expressed his displeasure over some of the recent judgements passed by the Supreme Court saying he has "no hope left" in the institution.

"If you think you will get relief from Supreme Court, you are hugely mistaken. And I am saying this after completing 50 years of practising in the Supreme Court," Sibal said.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, the 74-year-old said, "This year I will complete 50 years of practising in the Supreme Court and after 50 years I feel I have no hopes from the institution. You talk about progressive judgements delivered by the Supreme Court but there is a huge difference of what happens at the ground level. Supreme Court gave judgement on privacy and ED officers come to your home… Where is your privacy?"