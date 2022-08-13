BJP Lambasts Kejriwal Over Freebie Politics; 'They Took This Discussion To Wreak Havoc'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday lambasted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) freebie politics, Mohalla Clinics and educational infrastructure in the national capital.

Addressing the press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia of giving people’s money to the liquor mafia. Referring to liquor policy, Sambit Patra said, "They (Delhi government) passed this in their cabinet meeting and then took it back because they knew they had made a mistake."

Adding further he said, "Today, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia know very well that what happened to Satyendar Jain, the same will happen to Manish Sisodia. Because lawfully they know they were wrong. So that’s why they took this (freebie) discussion to wreak havoc."

"AAP won’t get relief from the law and that’s why they doing press conferences every day on ‘Freebie-Freebie’ and attacking PM Modi's government. They are doing this because when the blame will fall on Manish Sisodia they (AAP) will claim that ‘Because we attacked (the central government), we are suffering like this’, ‘Because we did the press conference, they are doing this on Manish Sisodia’," Sambit Patra said.

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal on freebie politics & educational infrastructure

The saffron party leader accused Kejriwal of playing freebie politics and said, "Yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted a fake news wherein it was stated that the ‘UK Prime ministerial candidate was impressed by Delhi’s school model and that’s why the candidate is learning the model’. Later it was found that it was fake news and Arvind Kejriwal used it for his propaganda."

Sambit Patra slammed the AAP supremo and said that when Kejriwal fought the first election in 2015, he promised to construct 500 schools after they would come to the power. "In reality, 16 schools were shut down. Through RTI it came to the light that 16 government schools which are closed during 2015-2021. 500 schools were to be built, but 16 schools were closed.” "In Delhi, there are about 1030 schools. You will be surprised to hear that in about 700 schools there is no principal. Also, Science is not taught in 745 schools. See their school model of those who are calling ‘freebie-freebie’ and saying that they can sacrifice their life for the people, this is what you are doing? There are 16,834 vacancies for teachers in Delhi schools. And they are saying they are giving things free," he said.

Samit Patra said that after PM Modi came into power in 2014, the country's educational infrastructure saw an upward trend. "Every day two colleges are established in India after 2014. Similarly, every week, one university is being constructed after 2014," he claimed.

The BJP spokesperson took a jibe at AAP's Mohalla clinic and pointed out that even the Delhi High court said 'what’s the use of these clinics when they were unable to provide treatment during the pandemic?' He also accused Kejriwal of lying to the people of Delhi about employment and said, "Kejriwal promised to give 10 lakh jobs, but according to RTI only 3246 people got jobs. After the complete detail, it was found that only 849 people got jobs."