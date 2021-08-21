BJP Lambasts Mehbooba Mufti Over Recent 'Talibanizing' Kashmir Remark; Calls It Treason

BJP Jammu and Kashmir President, Ravinder Raina lashed out at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, over her remarks accusing the saffron party of 'Talibanizing' Kashmir. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Mufti claimed that the BJP-led Central government was enforcing its policies in J&K and using the Central agencies 'on gunpoint, in Taliban style'.

Hitting back at Mehbooba Mufti for comparing Kashmir to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, Ravinder Raina said she is attempting to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"India is a powerful country and its Prime Minister is Narendra Modi. Whoever conspires against our country and disturbs its sovereignty will meet its doom. Today people are proudly hoisting the tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir and shouting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', but Mehbooba Mufti wants Taliban rule in the region. This is treason," said BJP's Raina, in an interview with Republic TV.

He further said that Mehbooba is losing her ground in Kashmir, therefore she is calling on the Taliban which has destroyed the peace in Afghanistan, attacked women, children, and journalists alike.

"We saw the Taliban in the 1990s, and the world witnessed how Indian armed forces decimated Taliban, Jaish and Lashkar-e-Taiba. After all the development that has taken place in the Union Territory, does Mehmooba want Taliban rule in Kashmir? This Anti-India conspiracy won’t succeed here," exclaimed Raina.

Mufti's mother Gulshan Nazir appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case related to money laundering in Srinagar on Wednesday. After the questioning, Mehbooba in a series of tweets lambasted the Centre and alleged that the government has 'Talibanised' probe agencies.

'Mehbooba Mufti wants Kashmiris to revolt against India'

BJP Spokesperson RP Singh also attacked Mufti for comparing the situation in Afghanistan, to Kashmir. He alleged that Mufti was encouraging the people of J&K to pick up arms against Indian forces. In a telephonic conversation with Republic, RP Singh suggested that Mufti should move to Afghanistan with her daughter to understand what it is like to live under Taliban rule.

Earlier in the day, former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the people of Kashmir are waiting patiently for the Central government to restore its identity. She warned once their patience is broken, Kashmiris will 'pick up arms against the forces to defend themselves.

"The path of non-violence takes more courage. There is no courage required to take arms, be it for the forces or for the people of Kashmir. The day this patience of Kashmir will be broken then you will all be destroyed. Don't test us, see what happened in the neighbouring country Afghanistan. Such powerful American forces had to leave Afghanistan. So start talks on Kashmir like (former Prime Minister Atal Bihari) Vajpayee did and rectify your mistake of illegally removing Article 370 and bifurcating Kashmir," she told media persons.

(Image Credit: PTI)