BJP Lambasts Opposition's Joint Appeal On Violent Clashes; 'as Fake As Their Intentions'

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, on Saturday, slammed the Opposition for issuing a joint appeal to the people of the country in the wake of clashes in different parts of the country. Bhatia called the joint appeal "as fake as the intentions" of the Indian National Congress and other opposition parties. Further, he questioned why the main accused of Rajasthan's Karauli violence was not arrested even after 14 days.

"Today all opposition parties incl Congress have given a joint appeal but, this appeal is as fake as the intentions of Congress & opposition. Today, people are asking you, why the main accused of Karauli violence has not been arrested even after 14 days," ANI quoted BJP's Gaurav Bhatia saying.

Opposition questions PM Modi's silence over clashes in the country

Earlier in the day, the joint appeal was issued by Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Hemant Soren, Farooq Abdullah Tejashwi Yadav and five other leaders, expressing anguish on food, dress, faith, festivals, and language deliberately being used to polarize the society, and put the blame of the same on 'sections of the ruling establishment'.

In the appeal, the Opposition leaders wrote, "We strongly condemn the recent outburst of communal violence witnessed across several states in the country. We are deeply concerned, as reports indicate that there is a sinister pattern in the areas where these incidents have occurred. Incendiary hate speeches preceded the aggressive armed religious procession unleashing communal violence, the opposition stated in the appeal, adding that the social media platforms are being misused by official patronage."

"We are shocked at the silence of the Prime Minister, who has failed to speak against the words and actions of those who propagate bigotry and those who, by their words and actions, incite and provoke our society. This silence is an eloquent testimony to the fact that such private armed mobs enjoy the luxury of official patronage," the undersigned leaders said in unison.

Karauli Violence

Violence erupted in Rajasthan's Karauli district on April 2, where stones were pelted during a religious procession. After a communal tensions that resulted in the burning of several vehicles and shops, a curfew was imposed until April 10. Director General of Police ML Lather, during a press briefing, said, "The police have so far arrested 23 miscreants in connection with the incident that occurred on April 2 during the bike rally held in Karauli on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar."