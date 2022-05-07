In a stern reaction to All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statements on the shocking Hyderabad honour killing incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now slammed Owaisi over trying to spread communalism in the country. This came after Asaduddin Owaisi while speaking to the public "condemned" the incident and further also called out "Hindu Muslim" marriage rules.

Speaking about the same, BJP's national general secretary, Dushyant Kumar Gautam slammed the AIMIM leader's remarks on the Hyderabad honour killing incident and said that people like Owaisi spread communalism in the country. They work to spread riots, he added.

Gautam heaped praises on the BJP-led central government and said that the saffron party has done all work keeping in mind the people of the country, be it Hindus or Muslims.

"BJP has followed its 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas' mantra and made sure that every plan is made for people's development. However, some people try to politicise every element and further try to bring a Hindu-Muslim divide. While the Prime Minister is trying to bring everyone together, people are also supporting him and are praising him," he added.

Further, without naming Owaisi, the BJP leader also said that many such leaders have earlier tried to become the leader of the Muslim community, however, people have rejected them.

Owaisi's reaction on the Hyderabad honour killing case

On May 6, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi while addressing a public event condemned the "honour killing" incident that took place in Saroornagar in Telangana and further called it as a "criminal act" as per constitution and Islam.

"The woman willingly got married to the man. Her brother did not have any right to kill her husband. It is a criminal act as per constitution and the worst crime as per Islam," he added.

Notably, the incident took place on May 5, when the 25-year-old, Nagaraju was allegedly beaten to death by the relatives of his wife who were against their interfaith marriage. The people arrived with rods and sharp weapons and attacked him in broad daylight. The couple was travelling on a bike when they were suddenly attacked.

As informed by the Telangana police, the victim, Billapuram Nagaraju was in a relationship with Syed Ashrin Sulthana since their days in college. The couple got married in January this year after which the girl converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Pallavi.

