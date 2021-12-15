BJP Lambasts Punjab Govt Over Manhandling Of Protesting Teachers; Slams Priyanka Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has lashed out at the Congress government in Punjab over the issue of unemployed B.Ed teachers. Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Priti Gandhi slammed Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi for her recent "Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon" remarks. Priti Gandhi avered that the slogan is only for the grand old party's campaign in Punjab. The BJP leader shared a video of Punjab Police manhandling unemployed B.Ed teachers.

The video shows B.Ed TET (teacher eligibility test) qualified teachers who were reportedly protesting in Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's rally in Sangrur on Tuesday. The protesting teachers were demanding to meet Charanjit Singh Channi. claimed Priti Gandhi.

Make no mistake, @priyankagandhi's "Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon" is ONLY a campaign slogan.



See for yourself, in Congress ruled Punjab, how Police is manhandling unemployed BEd teachers for demanding to meet CM Charanjit Singh Channi in Sangrur. Pathetic!pic.twitter.com/xw5iVvkAEv — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) December 15, 2021

Earlier in November, Channi faced similar protests by a group of unemployed teachers ahead of his address at a public gathering in Barnala district. The protestors were similarly detained and they had raised slogans against the state's Congress government near the Dana Mandi venue, demanding jobs. PTI reported that policemen in civil dress stopped them by covering their mouths with their hands.

In the melee, the turban of some of the protesters came off. One of the protesters, Jagjit Singh, accused the state government of not paying heed to their long-pending demand of giving them jobs. The protesters said they have been demanding from the government to give them employment in the Education Department.

Congress launches 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' song

On the other hand, the grand old party which has been strongly pitching women empowerment as its poll promise in Uttar Pradesh launched its campaign song on Wednesday. It is based on the Hindu hymn - 'Mahishasurmardini stotra'. The 2-minute video shows women working fearlessly in all fields of life- Army, dance, music, engineering, law, medicine etc. Sharing glimpses of Priyanka Vadra's face-off with UP police while visiting Hathras gang-rape victim's kin, Congress declares 'I am not weak, I am Durga, I am strong, I am a girl, I can fight'. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for battle in February 2022.

Image: Facebook/PTI