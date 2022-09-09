BJP Lambasts Rahul As He's Seen Wearing T-shirt Worth Over ₹41,000 At 'Bharat Jodo' Rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has been pictured wearing a t-shirt of a premium luxury brand, costing over a whopping Rs 41,000 while protesting against the central government on topics like price rise, during the Congress' campaign Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The BJP, via its Twitter handle, tweeted, "Bharat, dekho!" and along with it posted a picture of Rahul Gandhi wearing the t-shirt and another picture from the luxury brand's website, showing the price of the t-shirt, which has a price tag of Rs 41,275.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leaders Embark On 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' From Kanyakumari

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders embarked on the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" on Thursday, September 8, commencing a challenging journey through which the party aims to connect with voters and revitalise the structure of their party.

Rahul Gandhi raised the national flag at the Bharat Yatris' campsite before the padayatra began, who are set to walk with him the 3,570 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday had flagged off the party's ambitious 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' with an assertion that he will not lose his country to hate and accused the BJP-RSS of trying to divide the country on religious lines.

On September 11, the Yatra will reach Kerala and over the next 18 days it will travel through the state, arriving in Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. It will pass through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, Jammu, and end in Srinagar.

Image: Twitter/@BJP