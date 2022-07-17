BJP Lambasts Tejashwi Yadav For Insulting Droupadi Murmu; 'Shows Anti-tribal Mindset'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lambasted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav for insulting the NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu and said that this exposes the "anti-tribal", "anti-woman" mindset of the RJD leader. Notably, Yadav who has already announced his party's support for Opposition face Yashwant Sinha insulted Murmu by calling her "statue".

Speaking to Republic on Tejashwi Yadav's remark over Droupadi Mumru, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Today we are at the cusp of history where the first woman Adivasi tribal leader will be the president of India. A person like Droupadi Murmu struggled from socioeconomic and personal circumstances and reached the top, but every day the opposition leaders are insulting her."

'This shows their anti-tribal, anti-woman mindset': BJP

Adding further Poonwalla said, "Congress calls her evil, dummy candidate. And now Tejashwi has gone further and said she will be a statue. This kind of anti-tribal mindset and anti-woman mindset is being displayed by Congress and RJD on daily basis." Adding further he said that in opposition to one person and one party, they are insulting a tribal community and women. "It’s a most regrettable statement. RJD is an alliance with JMM in Jharkhand. JMM is supporting Droupadi Murmu. So JMM is supporting the statue?”

Poonwalla lauded Murmu as he spoke about the achievement of the NDA’s presidential candidate. “She is an excellent administrator. She won the best MLA award in 2007,” he said.

Don't want a statue in President House': Tejashwi Yadav



Congress labels Murmu ji as “evil”.. Puducherry Cong labels her “dummy” & now RJD calls her “statue/murti”



Congress labels Murmu ji as "evil".. Puducherry Cong labels her "dummy" & now RJD calls her "statue/murti"

Such despicable adivasi virodhi comments to insult someone poised to be India's first woman Adivasi President!

Bihar BJP's chief Sanjay Jaiswal also spoke to Republic and said, "People like Tejashwi and others think they are monarchs of the democratic nation. Anyone who belongs to scheduled castes, scheduled tribe and OBC communities are always opposed (by them)."

"Saying about Droupadi Murmu Ji at this low level shows what kind of person Tejashwi himself is. They think they can say anything that they want to because they think the whole world is their servant and they should obey them," Sanjay Jaiswal told Republic.

BJP spokesperson Arbind Singh also slammed Yadav and said, "His comments show what he thinks about tribals. One who could not read his own speech properly is commenting on others. His mother was the CM and everybody knows about her education and language. Everybody knows about his education and his family's education too. To say something about a hardworking woman like Murmu is unfortunate."

BJP's Guru Prakash Paswan also reacted to the statement from Yadav and called it shameful. "This is a very shameful statement. In the history of India, someone will become president from the tribal community. It is a pride moment for the entire of India. They can't tolerate someone who will be president of the tribal community. Tejashwi Yadav should take back his statement. Tejashwi Yadav should apologise."

Tejashwi Yadav calls Murmu 'statue'

Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav on July 16, while speaking to the media about the upcoming Presidential election, Yadav opined that a 'statue ain't needed in the Rashtrapati Bhawan'.

"You must have heard Yashwant Sinha speak multiple times, but have you ever heard Droupadi Murmu? Since the time, she has been declared a candidate in the Presidential elections, she has not once addressed the media, " said the younger son of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Pertinently, this is not the first time that such a statement has been made by the Opposition parties. Just a few days back, Congress Puducherry, on Twitter, had said that the BJP wants a 'dummy as a President', and therefore named Droupadi Murmu. Also, Ajoy Kumar, leader of the grand old party had said that Murmu represented the 'evil philosophy' and therefore, 'should not be made the symbol or face of the Adivasis' in India.