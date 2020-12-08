BJP Lashes Out At CM Kejriwal Over House Arrest Claims; Says 'propagandas Will Not Work'

The BJP has lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for claiming that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been placed under house arrest since yesterday. Highlighting that the party has presented no incriminating evidence to prove so, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia called out the Delhi CM to end the politics of 'lies, deceit and propaganda'. Bhatia strongly asserted that there is not even an 'iota of truth' in the claims made by the AAP and added that Kejriwal's repeated actions of blaming the Home Ministry 'will not be tolerated'.

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday evening, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "This politics of lies, deceit and propaganda which is being done by Arvind Kejriwal is most unfortunate and I wish to challenge Kejriwal to stop this politics of lies and step out of your house. There are cameras outside your house right now and let the entire country see whether you are have been put under house arrest or not. Your propagandas will not work, you have been doing this kind of cheap and petty politics blaming the Home Ministry time and again without an iota of evidence and this will not be tolerated."

READ | Anna Hazare Sits On Hunger Strike To Support Farmers; Says 'create Pressure Not Violence'

Terming the allegations as a publicity stunt, Bhatia added, "The kind of politics that Kejriwal is known for and if there was even an iota of truth in what he is saying, he and his party workers would have been the first one to tweet hundreds of videos, complain to various bodies, file a petition before the court and even complain to the UN. So thus, on a day, when our commitment to farmers is 100% this disease of cameraitis that Kejriwal has is forcing him to indulge in this cheap petty politics of deceit so that the camera shutters turn towards him."

READ | Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Haryana CM Meets Agriculture Min; Delhi Cops Rubbish AAP Claims

The BJP spokesperson also reiterated the clarification issued by the DCP North Delhi wherein he clearly stated that the Delhi CM is free to move at will. DCP North Delhi Anto Alphonse had strongly refuted the claims and asserted that heavy security had been deployed at the CM's residence to avoid clashes between the AAP and other parties amid the Bharat Bandh call. It has also come to light that security officials have been allowing party workers to meet Kejriwal in a limited capacity to avoid crowding at the CM's residence.

“Our forces have been deployed at the CM’s residence to avoid any clashes between AAP and any other parties. He is not under house arrest. CM Kejriwal had left his residence at 8 pm on Monday and returned around 10 pm. There was no problem," DCP North Delhi had said.

READ | Delhi DyCM Tries To Enter Kejriwal's Residence Amid 'house Arrest' Claim; Sits On A Dharna

Sisodia stages sit-in protest

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has staged a sit-in protest outside the Chief Minister's residence alleging that Kejriwal has been placed under house arrest. AAP workers also started raising slogans against the Delhi police, seeking to put pressure on them to remove the barricades.

On Tuesday morning, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj addressing a news conference alleged, "After CM’s return from the Singhu Border, the Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry." Kejriwal on Monday visited the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, and reviewed arrangements made for them by the city government.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his Cabinet ministers and some party MLAs during the brief visit to the protest venue on the Delhi-Haryana border. The AAP had announced that it will hold a peaceful demonstration in the national capital on Tuesday in support of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions protesting on Delhi's borders demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri laws.

READ | CCTV Footage Busts AAP's 'house Arrest' Claims; Shows Arvind Kejriwal Arriving At A Hotel