'Gandhi Family Artist Of Corruption': BJP Lashes Out At Cong Over Vadra-Rana Kapoor Link

As the BJP and Congress have been playing blame game over the Yes Bank crisis and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's link with Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday lashed out at the Gandhi family over their alleged involvement in corruption activities.

"Wherever there is corruption or a scam, there has to be a mention of the Congress party. If corruption is the art, the artist has to be the Gandhi family," Sambit Patra said at a Press Conference.

In the recent past, it was revealed that a painting of an exorbitant amount of Rs 2 crore was "force-sold" to Founder Chairman of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor. "We would like to raise significant questions over the issue to the Gandhi family," the BJP leader said.

Here are BJP's questions to Gandhi family in connection with Rana Kapoor

1. "How can a painting, originally gifted by MF Hussain in 1985 to the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, become the personal property of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra?" Sambit Patra questioned in the media.

He cleared that any valuable article gifted to the Prime Minister of India should be deposited in the Toshkhana and no one can claim its possession. "How then did Priyanka Gandhi sell off the painting to Rana Kapoor as her own property?" he asked.

Further, comparing the incident to the contentious National Herald case in which Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi were accused of duping Rs 5,000 crores, Sambit Patra said that the entire family is "embroiled in gross corruption."

2. "Proceeds from all the criminal activities were deposited to Rana Kapoor's account, a certain amount of the proceeds of "crime" were also channelised into Priyanka Gandhi's account. Should she not be investigated on this matter? Will the Congress party give details of the magnificent bungalow built by Priyanka and husband Robert Vadra in Shimla?" the BJP spokesperson asked.

3. Raising another question against the Gandhi family, Patra asked if the income tax amount generated from selling the Rs 2 crore painting paid to the government.

4. Further, why was the Gandhi family in such a hurry to sell off the painting to Rana Kapoor? From the messages revealed in the media, it seemed like they were hurriedly extorting money from the Yes Bank Founder. Why this deal of extortion?" Sambit Patra quipped.

Priyanka Vadra's connection with Rana Kapoor

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Milind Deora were allegedly involved in facilitating the purchase of a painting of late former PM Rajiv Gandhi by artist MF Hussain to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in 2010. A cheque was also issued by Kapoor to Vadra of Rs 2 crores, for purchasing the painting.

Sources have alleged that the painting was the property of the Congress party and not Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's property and there is allegedly no certificate that he bought the painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Sunday on charges of money laundering. Investments worth over Rs 2,000 crore, 44 expensive paintings, and a dozen alleged shell firms are at the heart of ED's investigations.

