BJP Lashes Out At Gehlot Govt For Silencing Minister Exposing Atrocities Against Women

In a controversial move that has drawn severe criticism, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is facing a severe backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the former sacked Rajendra Singh Gudha, a former Minister, for voicing concerns over the rising cases of atrocities against women in the state. The BJP's top leaders have come forward to condemn the government's decision and have praised Gudha for bravely speaking the truth.

Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat applauded Gudha's courage and candidness, stating, "All my praise is with Rajendra Singh Gudha because he courageously conveyed the truth. But the Gehlot government could not accept this truth." Shekhawat further criticised the government's action, saying, "With this, the government has put a stamp on this that neither women are safe in Rajasthan nor a person or a Minister who raises a voice against the atrocities against women in Rajasthan."

Expressing concern over further repercussions, Shekhawat expressed his fear that Congress might also take action against its own MLA, Divya Maderna, who also raised the issue of crimes against women in the state. "Now, I fear that the next action will be taken against the Congress MLA who recently spoke to the media about the atrocities against women," he added.

'Gudha was removed because Congress cannot tolerate truth': BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore lambasted the Rajasthan government for removing Gudha from the state cabinet, asserting that Congress "cannot tolerate the truth". He highlighted Gudha's statement in the Assembly House, where he urged the state government to prioritise addressing crimes within Rajasthan rather than criticising incidents in other states. Rathore pointed out that Rajasthan has consistently ranked at the top for crimes against women for the past three years, a fact that the government has reportedly ignored.

In a scathing attack on the Congress party, Rathore questioned their priorities and said, "The Congress state president said he (Gudha) has spoken against the party line. Is speaking for the safety of women against the party line? It is now proven that for the Congress party comes first, not the country," he said.

BJP launches all-out attack on Congress

Saffron party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla echoed the sentiment, asserting that Gudha's removal from the cabinet was a result of exposing the reality of women's plight in Rajasthan. He criticised Congress for avoiding addressing the issue of women's safety in the state and engaging in selective political manoeuvring.

"So, when someone showed a mirror to Congress saying that first look at the situation in Rajasthan and then speak about Manipur, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra felt so embarrassed. They don't want to speak on Rajasthan but want to do politics on the Manipur issue and that's why they sacked Rajendra Gudha," he said.

Poonawalla further pointed out the irony of the situation, wherein those who have made controversial statements about women's safety hold influential positions within the government, while the one who spoke the truth is being punished.

"How ironic is that Shanti Dhariwal who says that rapes happen in Rajasthan because it is a state of men, is a Cabinet Minister and Ashok Gehlot who does victim shaming is the Chief Minister, but the one who speaks the truth has been punished. This clearly shows Congress' 'Mohabbat Ki Dhukan' and freedom of speech," he said.

On Friday, during a session in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gudha openly criticised his own government's failure to ensure women's safety. He stated, "It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves that atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan." Following his bold remarks, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot decided to remove Gudha from the state cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies)