BJP lashed out at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath for cutting a `temple-shaped' birthday cake with a portrait of Lord Hanuman during the celebrations.

The incident happened on Wednesday when Kamal Nath's followers felicitated him with a tricolour temple-shaped cake ahead of his birthday at his Chhindwara residence in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress workers justified their action by claiming that the cake was in the shape of the 121-feet Hanuman Mandir that leader built in Chhindwara before becoming the chief minister. The saffron party accused the Congress leaders of insulting Hindu sentiments.

BJP lashes out at Kamal Nath over temple-shaped cake

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan said, "These people are just show-offs, as they have nothing to do with the devotion to the god. This is the same party that was against the construction of Ram Mandir, now when they released that this might affect their vote bank so now they remembered Hanuman Ji. Who puts Hanuman Ji's picture on the cake? They even cut the cake which is clearly an insult to Hindu sentiments and Sanatan tradition. Society won't accept it".

BJP lashes out at Kamal Nath for cutting a temple-shaped cake. CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan says, 'Congress is remembering religion now for votes.'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated, "Insulting Hindu Aastha is the only identity of Congress party as this not new for them. Just recently, we saw how Satish Jarkiholi made remarks on Hindus, and Shivraj Patil equated Gita To Jihad. This is the same party that has doubted Ram Mandir, raised questions on the existence of Lord Rama, talked about Hindu terror, compared Hindutva to ISIS and Boko Haram and now they claimed to be janeu dhari Hindus".

Poonawalla added, "Who puts Hanumanji on the cake and then cuts it? This is a clear-cut assault and insult to the Hindu Aastha. Congress claims Rahul Gandhi is a janeu dhari Hindu and posting his pictures with Tika and Tilak, he should come out and take responsibility. This is their mindset of how they have always been in the favour of the destruction of the Temples. I hope, Rahul, comes out and clarifies this".

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang spoke to Republic, "As Kamal Nath has cut the temple-shaped cake this is an insult to Hindu tradition and people's sentiments. This is injustice. This is Congress's habit as first they questioned Lord Ram's existence then Sonia Gandhi's conspiracy to destroy Ram Setu. Be it Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, they keep defaming Hindus and cutting a temple-shaped cake showcases their destructive mindset. This is very unfortunate. Congress is an Ant-Hindu party".

BJP terms it an 'insult to crores of Hindus' as former MP CM Kamal Nath cuts a temple-shaped cake and sparks a controversy.

Taking a dig at Kamal Nath, BJP IT-Cell head Amit Malviya said that the Former MP CM who claimed to be a Hanuman Bhakt during polls is now insulting Hindus by defaming their deity. He tweeted, "Former MP CM and senior Congress leader Kamalnath, runs a knife through a four-tiered, temple-shaped cake, with a saffron flag and an image of lord Hanuman on top. During elections, he had claimed to be Hanuman bhakt and is now insulting crores of Hindus by denigrating their deity…"