BJP Lashes Out At Kejriwal As He Likens Manish Sisodia To 'Bhagat Singh' After CBI Summons

After Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) in the Delhi liquor scam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for saying that nothing was found during the central agency's earlier raids.

Notably, Sisodia who has been named the Number 1 accused in the liquor scam case, will have to appear before CBI on October 17 (Monday) at 11 am.

Speaking to Republic over Manish Sisodia's remark that nothing was found during the earlier raids by the CBI, the BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Only AAP has the factory to give itself a clean chit. They have said the same in the Satyendra Jain case wherein Satyendra Jain has been in jail for the last 4 months, yet they have given him a certificate of being staunchly honest."

#BREAKING | BJP hits out AAP and Arvind Kejriwal after CBI summons Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia in Liquorgate scam

Slamming Arvind Kejriwal's party, Poonawalla said, "The AAP has not been able to answer the questions on the liquor scam. Why was the commission increased? Why were the Mafias given the contracts?"

The BJP leader said that rather than giving the answers to the question on the Delhi liquor scam, the AAP leaders play the victim card. "Rather than protecting the corrupts, Arvind Kejriwal should answer," he added.

Poonawalla asserted that if AAP has any evidence about their innocence in the scams, they should approach the courts and not play a "victim card" in the public domain.

'There are not Bhagat Singh': Manjinder Sirsa slams Kejriwal

After Sisodia tweeted about getting summoned by the CBI, Arvind Kejriwal came rushing to save his deputy. Taking to his Twitter, CM Arvind Kejriwal defended Sisodia and Satyendra Jain by calling them "today's Bhagat Singh".

The AAP leader, in a tweet, said, "Jail bars and hanging noose could not deter Bhagat Singh's lofty intentions, this is the second fight for freedom. Manish and Satyendra are today's Bhagat Singh. After 75 years, the country got an education minister who gave good education to the poor and hoped for a bright future. The prayers of crores of poor are with you."

Responding to Kejriwal drawing a parallel between his party leaders and freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, BJP Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "They (Sisodia & Jain) are no Bhagat Singh. These are people who gather money through liquor."

Speaking to Republic, Sirsa said, "They (AAP leaders) try to project themselves as saints, but their work is related to liquor... Arvind Kejriwal Ji, why did you give thousands of crores of liquor-related contracts to your friends?"

Attacking the AAP supremo further, he said, "Agencies have significant evidence against Manish Sisodia. Arvind Kejriwal won't be able to run away from this for long... After Lalu Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal will be the person who will be in jail the most."