BJP Lashes Out At Kerala CM Vijayan As He Questions Criminalisation Of Triple Talaq

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders attacked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his remark on triple talaq and said that the Chief Minister is being completely ignorant; he is being involved in the appeasement of the vote bank and trying to create a narrative that doesn't exist.

Taking a dig at him, BJP national spokesperson said that for the very time, a Chief Minister has so badly tried to frame the element of appeasement.

He said, “I think this is perhaps the first Chief Minister who has deliberately and coldbloodedly tried to create this element of appeasement and that’s also to do so he is trying to create a narrative which does not exist.”

Reacting to the Kerala Chief Minister's statement, BJP national spokesperson said, "The Chief Minister is either trying to pretend that he does not understand what he is speaking because centrally it is clear and normal divorce is a civil procedure. The final verdict is decisively decided on the basis of evidence produced before the court in the cross-examination of the couple and a final decision taken by the judge.”

He further continued, "A situation where judgment happens but in triple talaq, in a minute you can get divorced by saying talaq, talaq, and the talaq. The proceeding is over there is no judge there is nobody to support the woman concerned.”

Kerala Chief Minister defend triple talaq

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister accused the Centre of spreading communalism in the state to hide the progress of Kerala.

Vijayan went on to accuse RSS, Sangh Parivar, and the Centre of trying to damage the image of Kerala and incite a communal divide in Kerala. He further defended the practice of triple talaq and asked why it is considered a criminal offense only for Muslims and a civil case for all other religions.

He said, "While divorces take place in all religions, it is only the Triple Talaq that was criminalised (through the law). Why is it a criminal offense for Muslims alone? All other divorce cases are seen as civil matters in court. However, if it’s a case of divorce between a Muslim couple, then that person (husband) can be sent to jail (for pronouncing Triple Talaq to his spouse).”

BJP slams Kerala Chief Minister

BJP leader KJ Alphons mocked the Chief Minister stating that the Communists have already destroyed Kerala and no development is taking place there.

KJ Alphons said, “I don’t think there is anything to be damaged in Kerala as the state’s image has been very badly damaged by the Communists as no development has taken place in Kerala. It is the biggest recruit for ISIS much more than Kashmir. So there is nothing to be destroyed the Communists have destroyed it so badly that people event don’t debate or talk about it anymore.”

He also accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being ignorant in the matter of triple talaq and getting involved in the appeasement of the vote bank.

“Either he is completely ignorant on triple talaq or he just gets into an appeasement vote bank. Quran Chapter 4 also lists down how divorce can happen, no where in Quran it mentions instant triple talaq so is Kerala CM trying to reinvent the Quran?”, he said.

Kerala Chief Minister's controversial statement

Kerala Chief Minister on Tuesday questioned if a nation could have separate punitive norms in the issues of matrimonial divorce.

He said, "People from different religious backgrounds have come here for the conference. Can we use a different mode of punishment for each person? For a person following a certain religion, there’s one law and for another, there is another law. Can we say that we got our citizenship because we were born to a particular religion?”