BJP Lashes Out At Kolkata Police Over KMC Poll Violence; 'completely under TMC Influence'

Terming the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections a 'farce', West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday wrote to State Election Commission and alleged that the city police is 'completely under the influence of the ruling TMC' and is incapable of conducting peaceful elections.

In its letter to the State Election Commission, BJP said, "With the utmost of regret and concern the BJP would like to put on record that today's polls for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has been made a farce. Since the morning, for the entire day widespread violence, booth capturing, CC-1, cameras face covered or made to face away from the booth, our agents being driven out of booths, goons of Trinamool Congress accompanying voters to the EVM."

"Scenes of violence, bombs throwing, voters injured, BJP candidates and agents being attacked have been dominating the electronic media since the commencement of polls at 7 am for the entire day," it read.

The BJP also claimed that Meena Devi Purohit who is a 5-term counsellor, contesting for her sixth term, was physically attacked. "Vijay Ojha sitting counsellor, Brijesh Jha, and many others were also attacked. In each and every case the Kolkata Police despite being present took no action to prevent the incident or to apprehend the culprits," the letter said.

"Once again we remind you that we had pointed out to you on many occasions that the Kolkata Police is not capable to conduct such an election and above all are completely under the influence of the ruling TMC leadership. Our apprehension expressed to you was confirmed beyond doubt when at around 3:30 pm the Jt. CP (HQ) of Kolkata Police made a public announcement that the polls have been peaceful," it added.

During Kolkata Municipal elections on Sunday, a crude bomb was hurled outside a polling booth, injuring a voter. The incident took place outside Taki Boys School in ward 36 of North Kolkata.

BJP accuses TMC of KMC poll violence

Several BJP leaders including state party chief Dilip Ghosh and the party's national president JP Naffa condemned the incidents of violence in the capital. They flagged issues like alleged electoral malpractice, misuse of administration, attack on its workers, and threatening of poll officials.

It is disappointing that Mamata Banerjee is using police to manhandle senior BJP leader, LoP @SuvenduWB while he was visiting the State Election Commission. Reports of widespread electoral malpractice in KMC and now this misuse of administration doesn’t augur well for democracy. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 19, 2021

See the videos for yourself. Blatant flouting of rules by goons of the West Bengal ruling party. Cctv cameras being taped over & booths captured, just like the bad old days.

To the nationwide Liberal abettors of such parties: as the old saying goes, be careful what you wish for.. — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) December 19, 2021

Thrashing @BJP4Bengal workers , bomb blast near Sealdah station , threatening poll officials , toothless police force .... this is @MamataOfficial model of elections today for KMC . She wants to repeat the same in Tripura & Goa . She & her Bhaipo lecture the world on democracy . — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) December 19, 2021

The polling took place at 4,959 booths in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) amid tight security and sporadic incidents of violence. The counting of votes will take place on December 21.

