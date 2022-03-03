BJP Lashes Out At Mamata Banerjee On 'evacuation Delay'; Says She Has 'illusions To Be PM'

Countering West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s 'interference’ in the country’s external affairs, Bengal BJP leader Tathagata Roy cast aspersions on TMC Supremo’s meddling in foreign matters and hinted at CM Banerjee’s ‘Prime Ministerial Illusions.’

While commenting on Mamata Banerjee’s recent statement questioning the Centre over the Opposition-claimed ‘delay’ in commencement of evacuation process to repatriate Indians stranded in Ukraine, Roy alleged that CM Mamata keeps interfering in the international issues, as she desires to occupy the PM’s chair.

BJP slams Mamata Banerjee, claims she has 'PM illusions'

"West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is having Prime Ministerial illusions that's why she is interfering in an international issue which is none of her business," Former Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy told ANI on Thursday.

The BJP leader equated West Bengal CM’s recent remarks with the allegations levelled by her against the BJP-led Union government during the third and second COVID-19 wave.

"I am not surprised but it rather reminds me of a situation-- a year back during the pandemic, she hit out at the Central government for not taking adequate steps and measures despite the Centre knowing of the second and third COVID-19 waves. In the same way, now Mamata Banerjee said why the Central Government did not take any steps earlier to rescue students stuck in Ukraine despite PM Narendra Modi knowing about Russia's Ukraine invasion from beforehand. She says anything she feels like," Roy said retorting to Banerjee’s claims.

Mamata Banerjee pledges support to Centre on Ukraine crisis while decrying 'late evacuation'

This comes after Mamata Banerjee a day ago noted the woes of the stranded Indians and questioned the government on the same by asking: ‘If the Centre was aware of the developing conflict, why didn’t they bring students earlier?’

“Somebody died, some people are moving from here & there. Somebody is waiting in bunkers, somebody is waiting in Romania, somebody is not getting food. They search for food & get killed. When the Govt was aware of developments, why didn't they bring the students earlier,” TMC supremo questioned.

However, it is pertinent to note that the West Bengal CM refrained from criticising the Union government on India’s diplomatic front on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, and stated that she wants to abstain from politicising India’s stand as ‘we are one.’

In a letter addressed to PM Modi on Monday, February 28, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered her unconditional support to the Centre. She had stressed that political parties should disregard their domestic disagreements on such occasions to ensure that India's dignity as a nation is unchallenged and unviolated.

(With ANI Inputs)

