BJP Lauds Resignation Of TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari; Leaves Door Open For His Induction

On Wednesday, BJP leaders welcomed the decision of Suvendu Adhikari, a disgruntled TMC legislator from the Nandigram constituency to resign as an MLA. Adhikari, who had resigned from the West Bengal Cabinet on November 27, is yet to resign from the primary membership of the Mamata Banerjee-led party. At present, his brother Dibyendu Adhikari and father Sisir Adhikari are serving as a TMC MLA and MP respectively.

The Adhikari family is believed to have an influence in at least 50 Assembly constituencies. The decision of Suvendu Adhikari is being perceived as a setback to TMC in the run-up to the WB Assembly polls. Addressing a press conference after this development, Mukul Roy- BJP vice president and former aide of WB CM Mamata Banerjee indicated that BJP had no issues with his induction into the party.

BJP's Mukul Roy remarked, "I have already said that if Suvendu leaves the party, I will be happier and we will welcome him. And now what I have heard, he has resigned from his primary membership. That means Suvendu has broken his links with TMC totally. This is definitely a big decision in West Bengal for a mass movement. I have already said that I welcome this decision. A boy has reached a position by a mass movement."

'No democracy in TMC'

Meanwhile, WB BJP president Dilip Ghosh claimed that many TMC leaders were joining BJP because there is no internal democracy in their party. While refraining from confirming whether Adhikari would join BJP during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state, he hinted that people were hoping for such a scenario. Meanwhile, BJP's state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya spoke exclusively to Republic TV and attributed Adhikari's step to the TMC government's alleged patronage of the mafia.

WB BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, "Even before this, many MLAs have left TMC and have joined our party. Before the Lok Sabha, 3 MPs had resigned and joined BJP. Every day, thousands of people from TMC and other parties are joining BJP. People are not valued in TMC. There is no democracy, freedom to work and respect in TMC. That's why those who want to contribute towards the development of West Bengal are leaving TMC and joining BJP."

On the possibility of Adhikari joining BJP, Ghosh added, "This is the buzz doing the rounds. People are also hoping for the same. And the sequence of events is gearing towards that. What he wants to do depends on him."

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Adhikari's step, Kailash Vijayvargiya noted, "Mamata and her nephew insulted many senior leaders owing to the arrogance of power. There are many who feel stifled in TMC. Suvendu had declared much before that he won't be able to stay in the party till Mamata's nephew protects the mafia."

