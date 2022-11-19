BJP Launches 'Massage-E-Azam' Poster Of AAP's Satyendar Jain After Tihar Tapes Expose

After Republic TV's big expose on Satyendar Jain getting VVIP treatment in Tihar jail, BJP on Saturday took a jibe at the AAP leader and launched a poster of him with the title "Massage-E-Azam". The development came after a CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain's jail cell in the Tihar jail showed him getting hand and leg massages.

Launching a poster attack on Satyendar Jain, Delhi BJP took to Twitter and shared an image of the AAP leader titled 'Massage-E-Azam'. Furthermore, the saffron party took a swipe at AAP's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by naming him as the 'Director' of Massage-E-Azam. "P-AAP presents Massage-E-Azam. Starring Satyendra Jain in direction of Arvind Kejriwal," BJP captioned the post.

Notably, the poster attack emerged after BJP filed a police complaint against AAP Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday. Filing a complaint, the saffron camp contended that Jain not only violated several provisions of the Delhi Prisons Act, 2000 but also set a very wrong precedent at the Tihar jail.

Satyendar Jain turns Tihar into 'massage parlour'

In gross violation of the prison manual, AAP leader Satyendar Jain in exclusive visuals accessed by Republic TV was seen getting hand, head, and leg massages. As per the video footage from September 13, Jain can be seen comfortably lounging on his bed as a person is giving him a massage.

According to the sources, this special treatment given to the AAP politician was flagged by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before a special PMLA court on November 9.

AAP defends VVIP treatment

In efforts to defend its minister after the CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain getting VVIP treatment in Tihar jail popped, AAP claimed that he was getting massages in his prison cell as he was 'unwell'. Following the incident, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia while addressing a press briefing on Saturday castigated BJP for seeking to win the Gujarat and MCD elections by 'mocking' the illness of the incarcerated leader.

Mentioning that there was nothing unusual in the leaked videos, Sisodia said, "Jain has been prescribed regular physiotherapy after undergoing surgeries." Soon after standing in defence of Jain, Sisodia further ruled out the possibility of sacking Jain from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet.

"Satyendar is in jail since 6 months. Since the time he got jailed, he was injured after a fall. The L5-S1 disc in his spine has been damaged. This is on record. His nerve was pinched and was admitted to the hospital. He underwent two surgeries there. After two operations, nerve blocks have been inserted. Along with that, the doctors recommended physiotherapy while discharging him," he added.