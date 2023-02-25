Last Updated:

BJP Launches Poster War Against AAP, Accuses 'villain' Atishi Of Orchestrating Violence In MCD House

The BJP took a dig at AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday, calling her a "villain" and accusing her of orchestrating a ruckus during elections for the six-member standing committee in the MCD House.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Atishi

Image: Twitter/@BJP4Delhi


The BJP took a dig at AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday, calling her a "villain" and accusing her of orchestrating a ruckus during elections for the six-member standing committee in the MCD House.

Sharing a mock-up film poster with morphed pictures of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak alongside Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, the Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi, "AAP's 'khalnayika' who orchestrated violence and dictatorship in the House." There was no immediate reaction from the MLA or the AAP.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House witnessed high-decibel protests by the BJP councillors after Oberoi declared that a vote cast during the election was "invalid".

The bedlam turned into pandemonium as violent clashes broke out between councillors from the two parties. Oberoi had barely started to announce the results when the ruckus began. 

READ | Slaps, kicks and punches: AAP, BJP councillors wrangle over key polls at Delhi MCD House
READ | WATCH | AAP neta who collapsed amid MCD brawl speaks up: 'I went to save mayor'
READ | BJP Vs AAP in MCD: From violent clashes in night to early morning poster wars; Key points
READ | AAP, BJP register police complaint over Delhi MCD House ruckus

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT