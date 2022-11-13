BJP Launches Poster War Against AAP, Morphs Delhi DyCM Manisha Sisodia As 'Lootera'

From the war of words, the political fight between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has now entered into a war of posters with the Delhi unit of the saffron party escalating the attack on Arvind Kejriwal's party. In the latest attack, the Delhi BJP has shared a poster, a spoof of Ranveer Singh's movie-- Lootera, swapping the face of Singh with Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Delhi BJP's official Twitter handle shared this poster with the caption-- "Beware of these looteras". The poster showcases Manish Sisodia as 'Lootera'. In the poster, Sisodia is seen on the bike wearing black glasses. Furthermore, the saffron party took a jibe at AAP's chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by naming him as the 'Director' of Lootera in the poster concerned.

Beware of these lootera's. pic.twitter.com/7EamPxrj6e — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) November 13, 2022

Through this poster, BJP attacked the AAP by bringing in the Delhi Liquor scam case in which Sisodia is named as accused no. 1 and Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's letter bombs against Kejriwal's party alleging extortion. The poster reads-- 'Liquor Scam Motion Pictures Presents', 'Mahathug Sukesh Production', indicating the alleged corruption and extortion by the AAP.

It has been months since the BJP and AAP governments have been locking horns on several issues including the ongoing conman Sukesh letter row. The saffron party and the Kejriwal government have come face to face over issues like the Delhi Liquor policy scam, upcoming MCD polls, Stubble burning, and Air pollution.

Conman Sukesh's allegations

Since the last few days, Sukesh Chandrasekhar has penned a number of letters to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena levelling allegations against AAP and its leaders. To begin with, the conman alleged that he paid Rs.10 crore to Jain and Rs.12.50 crore to Goel as 'protection money'. He also claimed that he handed over Rs.50 crore to Jain at Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot's farmhouse in 2016. Chandrasekhar added that Kejriwal and Jain attended his dinner party at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Bhikaji Cama Place subsequently.

Besides this, he accused Kejriwal of asking him to bring 20-30 individuals from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu who can contribute at least Rs.500 crore cash to the party in return for positions and seats. After making these allegations, he claimed to have received threats from the jail administration on behalf of Jain and ex-DG Prison Sandeep Goel. The conman also alleged that AAP mounted pressure on him to fund its campaign for the Punjab and Goa polls, the conman affirmed that he was capable of proving his innocence.

In his recent letter bomb-- the fifth one, Sukesh alleged that Kejriwal asked him to arrange urgently an "international PR who could publish paid news (Media Net) to promote your Delhi government schools model in 2016".

Delhi liquorgate scam

In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy for 2021-22. Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, has been under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licenses for the year 2021-22 in Delhi. It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to the license holders including waiver or reduction in license fee and an extension of L-1 license without approval.

The CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. While AAP alleged that it was an attempt to force Sisodia and other MLAs to join BJP and topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the saffron party has refuted this claim.