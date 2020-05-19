BJP Launches 'Save Maharashtra' Movement Against Maha Vikas Aghadi's Tackling Of Covid

As the Coronavirus situation gets worse in Maharashtra, the BJP on Tuesday has launched a 'Save Maharashtra' movement against the Maha Vikas Aghadi for their tackling of COVID-19. This was decided during a video conference meeting on Monday held by Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, along with other senior leaders.

Condemning the Maha Vikas Aghadi's tackling of the crisis, the BJP decided that in order to "wake the Maharashtra government from their sleep", the party's public representative, office bearers will submit a memorandum to the Collector and Tehsil of the district. Reportedly, the BJP party leaders and workers will be standing outside their houses on May 22 with placards condemning the state government's failure in mitigating the situation.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Fadnavis had urged the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to create a dashboard for bed availability in Mumbai. He stated that he had received multiple calls regarding people having to run from pillar to post as hospitals were not admitting them. Fadnavis further opined that such a dashboard should be publicly accessible so that individuals can get accurate information pertaining to treatment based on the availability of beds.

COVID-19 in Maharashtra

Till Monday, May 18, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally surged to 35,058 with 1,249 deaths reported due to the virus. Meanwhile, 51 deaths- 23 from Mumbai, 8 each from Navi Mumbai and Pune, 3 from Jalgaon, 2 each from Aurangabad, Ahmednagar and Nagpur, and one each from Bhiwandi and Palghar were reported on Monday. Further, a total of 2,82,194 laboratory samples have been tested in the state so far. While surveillance of 60.47 lakh people has been undertaken by 14,041 squads, 3,66,242 individuals are in-home quarantine, and 18,678 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centers.

Maharashtra extends lockdown

Hours ahead of the nationwide lockdown extension, the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the state until May 31. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken after the state government was convinced that the threat of COVID-19 had not subdued in the state and therefore emergency measures needed to be taken in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

The Centre on Sunday announced the continuance of India's nationwide Coronavirus lockdown till May 31. Issuing a nine-page guideline, the Union Home Ministry listed the dos and don'ts during the lockdown 4.0.

