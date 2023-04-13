BJP Launches Scathing Attack At Opposition, Calls Kejriwal 'Pinocchio' Of Indian Politics

Day after the meeting opposition in the national capital, addressing Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, as "Natwarlal" and "Political Pinocchio," BJP’s spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, took a jibe at the opposition during a press conference on Thursday, April 13.

"It is so strange that people who were introduced as flag bearers of anti-corruption along with Anna Hazare have now transformed their motives to JFC. From India Against Corruption (IAF) to now Justification for Corruption (JFC), the follower of Anna Hazare has now become a follower of Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Yadav, and Tejaswi Yadav. This is a good example of political conversion. The u-turn taken by him (Kejriwal) outdid the veteran u-turners. Let me tell you the story of the political Pinocchio of Indian politics, Arvind Kejriwal," said Poonawalla.

Echoing the words of Delhi's CM, Poonewalla added, "Let me remind you of the story of the U-turn of Natwarlal. On November 23rd, 2015, Shri Arvind Kejriwal said, "We are against dynastic politics. His two sons are ministers." So what has changed.They are still ministers. Who changed. It’s clear to everyone that you changed."

Citing the 2013 tweet of Kejriwal, the BJP’s spokesperson called out the Delhi CM, reading the tweet, which said, "we are against the Lalu family. They have made crores in the fodder scam."

"Is this Parliament supreme? Are we to treat Lalu, Mulayam, Sibbal, Chiddu (Chidambaram), and Raja as supreme? Will they allow a strong anti-corruption law," said Poonewala, reading the earlier tweets of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

This attack by the BJP comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi on Wednesday, leading to speculation of a major alliance of opposition parties to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024.

Interacting with reporters after a meeting with Kumar at his residence here, Kejriwal said, "The country is passing through a very difficult time. This is perhaps the most corrupt government at the Centre since Independence." The situation is such that the common people are finding it extremely hard to meet their family expenditures, the AAP national convener said.

"Nitish ji is making efforts towards uniting everyone and the opposition parties," Kejriwal added.