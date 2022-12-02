BJP Launches Video War Against AAP; Satyendar Jain's Tihar Spoof Released Before MCD Polls

As political mercury is rising in the national capital ahead of the MCD polls in Delhi, the BJP has launched a video war against AAP and has tweeted a Tihar spoof clip in an effort to take a jibe at the Kejriwal-led party. Hitting out at the AAP over Delhi minister Satyendra Jain's Tihar expose, BJP national spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawala on Friday shared a spoof video in which Jain and Kejriwal can be seen having a goofy chat in the cell of Tihar jail.

Calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "ad man", Poonawala shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Another video from inside Tihar! The 'ad man' of Delhi has been completely exposed after this latest Inquiry Report! Delhi to London Bana nahi par Tihar me Resort banva diya (Could not make Delhi like London, but successfully made jail cell a resort)."

Further adding, he said, "Saza ke badle Maalish aur Maza!! (Instead of punishment, he is enjoying with massage)."

BJP's swipe at AAP

Taking a jibe at the AAP leader Satyendar Jain's condition Tihar cell, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonalwa said, "The expose of the Tihar jail and this digital creative expression of 'ad man' reveals the truth of the party that claims to be corruption free. The culprit (Satyendar Jain) wasn't receiving punishment in jail, in fact, he was receiving all sorts of benefits like massage. It was also reported that not just one but two rape accused were taking care of his comfort."

"He was even allowed to meet his family members. Was receiving home-cooked food. All this clearly shows how their minister was getting VVIP treatment in jail. And they talk about the common man," he added.

'Massage-E-Azam' poster of Jain

After Republic TV's big expose on Satyendar Jain getting VVIP treatment in Tihar jail, BJP on November 19 took a jibe at the AAP leader and launched a poster of him with the title "Massage-E-Azam" after CCTV footage showed him getting hand and leg massages.

Launching a poster attack on Satyendar Jain, Delhi BJP took to Twitter and shared an image of the AAP leader titled 'Massage-E-Azam'. Furthermore, the saffron party took a swipe at AAP's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by naming him as the 'Director' of Massage-E-Azam. "P-AAP presents Massage-E-Azam. Starring Satyendra Jain in direction of Arvind Kejriwal," BJP captioned the post.