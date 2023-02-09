BJP Lawmakers Stage Walkout From West Bengal Assembly During Governor's Maiden Address

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs in West Bengal staged a walk out from the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday shouting slogans against the Mamata Banerjee government while West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was addressing the assembly for the first time. BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari started shouting slogans against the state government, within a few minutes after the state governor began his address to the House ahead of the state budget next week.



The BJP MLAs also protested against the governor alleging that he was reading out a speech prepared by the state government, claiming it has no relation to reality.

State budget likely to be tabled on February 15

Talking to news agency ANI, Suvendu Adhikari said, "We protested when the governor started saying that the law and order is peaceful. We protested against the way the governor was reading out against the central government. Governor should have checked the facts before reading out."

The protest comes days after the BJP turned critical of Governor CV Ananda Bose for praising the literary achievements of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



The BJP objected to a section of the governor's speech, wherein he said that under the stewardship of chief minister, the preceding year passed peacefully and the government is ever alert to maintain law and order and communal harmony in the state. Religious festivities of all hues were celebrated in an atmosphere of mirth and bonhomie, reflective of the spirit of our rich diversity, the governor said.



During the speech, the BJP legislators shouted slogans for action to be taken against the ruling party's alleged corruption. The party MLAs tore copies of the governor speech and staged a walkout. They later started shouting slogans outside the hall.



It was after two years that the governor's address to the house took place, since the Budget session 2020 following a tiff between the then governor and the state government.



On the other hand, the TMC has hit back at the BJP by saying that the opposition party MLAs turned themselves into laughing stock because they protested against the governor, who has been appointed by the BJP-led Union government.



The West Bengal government is likely to table the state budget on February 15.