JD(S)-turned-BJP Leader A H Vishwanath Terms Tipu Sultan The 'greatest Freedom Fighter'

Contradicting his party's views on Tipu Sultan, BJP MLC A H Vishwanath, on Thursday called Mysuru's erstwhile monarch- Tipu Sultan a 'great freedom fighter'. Terming Sultan as 'son of the soil', he said that the monarch did not belong to any party or cast or religion. BJP had scrapped the birth anniversary celebrations of Tipu Sultan in 2019.

AH Vishwanath: 'Tipu Sultan - great freedom fighter'

Tipu Sultan was the greatest freedom fighter this country saw. He triggered the freedom movement in the country. The country has to respect to such eminent personalities: BJP MLC AH Vishwanath in Bengaluru yesterday pic.twitter.com/WlBpZIlFz9 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

Tipu Jayanti: Congress calls BJP 'non-secular' for cancelling celebrations, says 'Muslims will celebrate'

BJP scraps Tipu Jayanti

On 30 July 2019, taking its first decision after assuming power in the state of Karnataka, the BJP government under BS Yediyuruppa cancelled the Tipu Jayanti celebrated on the occasion of the birthday of Tipu Sultan on November 10 every year. Slamming BJP, then- CLP Karnataka chief Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP saying that they are not secular while claiming that Tipu was India's first freedom fighter. Tipu Sultan - the erstwhile monarch, was killed in May 1799 while defending his fort at Srirangapatna against the British forces.

The Tipu Jayanti celebrations have been a bone of contention between the Congres and the BJP, with the JD(S) initially opposing the celebration when it was in opposition. However, last year amid protests from the BJP and right-wing organizations, HD Kumaraswamy who was then the CM skipped Tipu Jayanti even as JD(S) alliance partner in the state - the Congress celebrated it.

Vishwanath & BJP

Vishwanath himself is one of the 15 rebel MLAs who switched from JD(S) and joined BJP, bringing down the 18-month Congress-JD(S) government. While most of the rebels won in the by-polls, Vishwanath lost his bye-elections to H P Manjunath of the Congress. Later, he was nominated to the Legislative council by the BJP.

Vishwanath, who was very close to the Gowda family, was also the JD(S) state president and was part of the team which was quelling the rebellion between Congress and JD(S). He had also said that dissenting Congress MLA BC Patil, who was denied ministership in December 2018, would be given minister post to quell dissent. However, Vishwanath himself rebelled against JD(S) and has not been given a ministerial post in the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government. Vishwanath is a 3-time MLA, then an MP and now an MLC member.

