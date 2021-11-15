BJP Leader & Ex-Maharashtra Min Anil Bonde Arrested In Connection With Amravati Violence

In a key development, former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Anil Bonde was arrested by the police on Monday allegedly for inciting violence in Amravati. On November 13, stones were hurled at shops during a bandh called by BJP workers in protest against the rally by Muslims the day before. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV from the Kotwali Police station where he has been kept under arrest since 7 am, he claimed that no action was taken against the miscreants who indulged in violence. Moreover, he accused the MVA government of adopting a minority appeasement policy to protect the Raza Academy.

BJP's Anil Bonde remarked, "Yesterday I was detained by the Rural Police. And today, I am arrested by the City Police. In fact, on the 12th of this month, a 40,000 Muslim crowd was gathered and they have demolished many shops. They have beaten many people and after that also, they came with swords and done stone-pelting. Unfortunately, no proper action was taken. It was the reaction that BJP called for a peaceful bandh and peaceful protest. In that also, nuisance was created. They came from Muslim areas with a sword. I appealed for peace and calm in the city. But probably this is the pre-planned violence by Raza Academy. And now because we are protesting against this, they are trying to arrest all karyakartas of BJP. Our voice is being suppressed."

"Our team of lawyers has come here. They are studying it. We are trying to file an application for bail by 1 pm. The future course of action depends on the stance of the police," he added.

Violence in Amravati

On Friday, violence was reported in the Nashik, Amravati and Nanded districts of Maharashtra against the alleged violence in Tripura. In Amravati city, over 8,000 thousand people gathered outside the District Collector's office to submit a memorandum demanding an end to the purported atrocities against the minority community. Thereafter, stone-pelting was witnessed at three places between Chitra Chowk and Cotton Market. Owing to the violence during the BJP protest, curfew was clamped in Amravati city for four days and internet services were shut down.