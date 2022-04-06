BJP Leader Anwar Khan Hoists Party Flag In J&K's Baramulla On Party’s 42nd Foundation Day

Senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anwar Khan on Wednesday hoisted the party flag in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on the occasion of BJP’s 42nd Foundation day. Talking with the media, the BJP leader praised the PM Modi-led Centre for their role in Naya Kashmir where people are very careful about their future. Anwar highlighted many schemes were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upliftment of the poor and other segments of society.

Reacting to The Kashmir Files movie, the BJP leader said I have not watched it yet but whatever I heard from people is absolutely right. He said, "Killing innocents was not only the reason but those innocents who left home by the fear of militants is a big example. He, however, said militants targeted Sikhs, Muslims too during that period."

The BJP leader said the brotherhood will pay and will expose such elements who are attacking innocent people here in Kashmir. Anwar added that people in Kashmir have realised now that without Pandits they are incomplete. Anwar Khan is the district General Secretary of BJP for Baramulla and in charge of the Kupwara district.

PM Modi addresses party workers on BJP's 42nd Foundation Day

With the Bharatiya Janata Party celebrating its 42nd foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the party workers, Ministers, MPs, and MLAs via video conference. PM Modi extended his best wishes to each and every member of the BJP worker spread across the country and the world. Attacking dynastic politics, he expressed joy in mentioning that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kohima, the party is working continuously in strengthening the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'.