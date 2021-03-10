BJP Leader Arjun Singh Casts Aspersions On Attack On Mamata; Demands CBI Enquiry Into It

After West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged an attack on her convoy, BJP leader Arjun Singh on Wednesday, raised doubts on the incident. Calling for the suspension of her security in-charge, he alleged that she was doing 'drama for sympathy'. Later, he tweeted that a CBI inquiry should be done into the incident and that she should be given central protection.

Arjun Singh raises questions on Mamata attack

BJP reacts to Mamata attack

West Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayawargiya too prayed for Banerjee's safety and condemned politicisation on the attack. On the other hand, when Union Minister Piyush Goyal was asked about the incident, he smiled saying, "We all know what must have happened". Similarly, BJP IT chief Amit Malviya too cast aspersions on the attack questioning the police's action. READ | Mamata Banerjee sustains injury while campaigning in Nandigram, alleges she was attacked

Mamata alleges attack

Hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury. CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing a puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. The Bengal CM has said that she will lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission, before rushing to Kolkata to seek medical attention.

Mamata Banerjee will release her party's manifesto on Thursday at TMC's head office - Kaligaht, Kolkata. Confirming her battle against ex-TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari at his home turf - Nandigram, Banerjee filed her nomination saying that Nandigram was not a new place for her, preferring it over Singur. Calling herself a tough "street fighter", the TMC supremo said, "I know that the people of Nandigram will vote for me."

Sources report that the manifesto will have '10 commitments of Mamata Banerjee' similar to Nitish Kumar's 'Saath Nischay' or DMK chief M K Stalin's '10 poll promises'. Moreover, sources state that the manifesto will focus on creating jobs, water supply with tap water connections, free ration delivery at home. BJP has reportedly attacked TMC over leaks in PDS, lack of tap water connections. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.