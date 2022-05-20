BJP Leader Arun Singh Digs At Cong Over Jakhar's Exit; 'Neither Rahul Nor Gehlot Answered'

As Congress struggles to revive its relevance with leaders quitting the party, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, on Friday, seemingly took a dig at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The politician said that the grand old party came to power through deceit and lies and is now going back on its words.

He said that the youth of Rajasthan are awaiting unemployment allowance and farmers are awaiting loan waiver, but Gandhi nor Gehlot responded to the issues.

Sunil Jakhar, Hardik Patel quit Congress

In a major setback to Congress, senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar and Gujarat Congress working President Hardik Patel announced their sudden exit from the grand old party recently, after weeks of discontentment with the leadership. Just a few days later, Sunil Jakhar joined BJP after breaking his 50 years of relationship with Congress.

While addressing the media, Jakhar said, "I am thankful to have a place in BJP and I am glad that I am welcomed here. Three generations of my family served the Congress party over the last 50 years. Today, I have broken the 50-year-old tie with Congress over issues of nationalism, unity and brotherhood in Punjab. I never used politics for personal gains and did my duties with ethics."

Jakhar announced his sudden exit from the party, sending shock waves across the party's top leadership. It was during a Facebook Live 'Dil Ki Baat' when Jakhar made the announcement, further saying "goodbye and good luck Congress."

After working with the party for over three years, Patel resigned from his post of Gujarat Congress working president. Despite the fact that Congress benefited from his anti-BJP campaign in the 2017 election, he publicly claimed to have been cornered in the party. Taking to Twitter, Patel posted his resignation letter and exuded confidence in working positively for Gujarat in the future.