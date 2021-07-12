BJP Leader 'attacked' By Farmers In Patiala, Claims Police Collusion; DSP Refutes Charge

Punjab BJP leader Bhupesh Aggarwal has claimed that was attacked by more than 500 farmers in Patiala’s Rajpura. He has accused the state police and specifically DGP Tiwana of ordering the attacks on him. In yesterday’s alleged attack, local leaders were also accompanying Bhupesh Aggarwal.

In a statement, Aggarwal said, “500 farmers beat me up under at the behest of DSP Tiwana. He deliberately sent me to the wrong side. No police force accompanied me, my life is under threat. I called up the SSP several times but to no avail. DSP paid no heed to us. He did this deliberately.” BJP's State General Secretary of Punjab, Subhash Sharma, said in a statement that they were at BJP Yuva Morcha president's house at Rajpura and were surrounded by about 400 people with swords, bricks and acid bottles. SSP was present with them and did not do anything to take charge of the situation.

In a statement of his own, DSP Tiwana has completely denied the allegations made against him by the BJP leader and has claimed that police personnel were deployed specifically for his protection. He revealed, “It's a false allegation. 100 police personnel and two SHOs were deployed. Farmers protested outside and they (BJP) held their program inside. They were brought out safely and were going in their vehicles. They might've been surrounded later. Nothing happened before us.”

Haryana deputy speaker's car attacked

In a similar incident in Haryana, the deputy speaker's car was attacked by farmers during a protest. The attack happened in the Sirsa district as farmers have been targeting the event of several BJP leaders to protest. In an official statement, Police said that the rear windscreen of the SUV was damaged as stones were thrown. No physical injury was reported.

In a statement to PTI, DSP of Sirsa, Sanjay Kumar said, “The deputy speaker was seated on the front seat at the time of the incident. The vehicle's rear windscreen was broken. It is not immediately clear whether something was hurled at it or somebody broke it with a hand or an object. Some stones were also pelted at the vehicle as we were trying to escort it out of the area. No one in the vehicle received an injury. Later, the deputy speaker was safely escorted out of the area."