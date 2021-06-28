BJP Leader Babul Supriyo Hits Out At TMC For Police Action Against Mithun Chakraborty

Actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty was directed by the Kolkata Police to appear before it on Monday to question him about his controversial speech during campaigning for the recent Assembly polls. Following this, BJP leader and MoS Babul Supriyo condemned the move and hit out at the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Babul Supriyo has also demanded answers from the Tollywood stars.

Babul Supriyo hits out at West Bengal govt over summons to Mithun Chakraborty

Taking to Twitter, Supriyo questioned the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the decision to file FIR against Mithun Chakraborty and maintained that the actor had been using his dialogues onstage. In addition, the BJP leader also questioned if the reason for FIR against Chakraborty was due to his allegiance to the BJP. The BJP leader also stated that Chakraborty said the dialogues after the people demanded and requested it.

"Is the only crime of our beloved Mithunda that he campaigned for BJP during elections? For so many years he has said his dialogues onstage, didn't the TMC hear them back then? Maybe only Mithunda can make even the CM insecure," said Babul Supriyo in a tweet roughly translated from Bangla.

"Mithun Chakraborty is & will remain Mithun Chakraborty. He is our pride no matter which political party he belongs to. I was on the stage when he said the famous dialogues of his film 'at the demand and request of the people," he added.

Hitting out at the TMC's action, Babul Supriyo questioned the party for its decision to file an FIR after the actor-turned-politician decided to campaign for the BJP. The BJP leader also attacked the West Bengal Chief Minister for harassing the actor-turned-politician. Additionally, the BJP leader also questioned the silence of Bengali artists in failing to condemn the action taken against Mithun Chakraborty.

"He has been saying these dialogues in all his shows for so long, then why did Mamata Banerjee's government not file FIR then? His crime is that he has campaigned for BJP," Supriyo said. "The question is, why aren't Bengali artists protesting now? Those who would line up to take a picture with Mithunda and wait outside his hotel room for hours when Mithunda came to Kolkata, why are they silent today? What are their fears?" he asked "This is an insult to the artist and the art, especially when the words that Mithunda says are just movie dialogues! Why aren't leftists protesting or condemning?" he added

Mithun Chakraborty's controversial speech

The BJP had appointed Chakraborty as the star campaigner for the West Bengal assembly elections. During an election campaign, the actor-turned-politician had allegedly used dialogues in his speech from his movies. However, Chakraborty so far has maintained that he used popular dialogues from his films and that he is innocent.

"Marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane (Will hit you here and the body will land at the crematorium)," he had said at one of his speeches

The police action against Chakraborty comes after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) filed a complaint and an FIR was registered against the actor in Maniktala after his speech. The complainant had stated that Chakraborty's dialogue contributed to the post-poll violence in West Bengal. He also added that Chakraborty promoted enmity between two sides following the West Bengal elections. TMC worker Mrityunjoy Paul who complained against Chakraborty, also filed a complaint against West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. He had also remarked that statements by Dilip Ghosh and Mithun Chakraborty have caused "murder, grievous hurt, assault and injury" to his party workers "who have been deprived of their homes". Paul alleged that Mithun Chakraborty used the dialogues in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.