BJP Leader Brutally Killed In Karnataka, His Body Mutilated; Police Probing Horror Case

A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka where a BJP leader Mallikarjuna Muthyala was allegedly murdered in Kalaburagi district's Sedam town on Monday night.

BJP leader brutally hacked to death in Karnataka

As per sources, the deceased 64-year-old leader was sleeping in his electronic shop when the incident happened. He was brutally hacked to death and his private parts were chopped off. As per the initial investigation, local police were suspecting burglary, but no goods or money has been stolen from the shop.

Republic TV has learned Muthyala had married twice and had some property disputes going on. The police have summoned all the family members and are currently investigating the matter. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the local BJP MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur visited the place and stated the incident might be foul play and the result of political rivalry. The incident triggered anger among the people as hundreds of people gathered outside the deceased leader's shop. Heavy police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain the law and order situation.

#BREAKING | BJP leader hacked to death in Karnataka. In a grisly murder, his private parts chopped off. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/1iapvIoFq7 — Republic (@republic) November 16, 2022

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, BJP MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur said, "The investigation is currently underway, so I would not like to comment on it. The police has registered a case, a team has been formed to investigate the matter, and then we will come to know whether it is a political rivalry or not. This incident is very unfortunate as it should not happen to anyone".