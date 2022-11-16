Last Updated:

BJP Leader Brutally Killed In Karnataka, His Body Mutilated; Police Probing Horror Case

A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka where a BJP leader Mallikarjuna Muthyala was murdered in Kalaburagi's Sedam town on Monday

Written By
Astha Singh

Image: RepublicWorld


A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka where a BJP leader Mallikarjuna Muthyala was allegedly murdered in Kalaburagi district's Sedam town on Monday night. 

BJP leader brutally hacked to death in Karnataka

As per sources, the deceased 64-year-old leader was sleeping in his electronic shop when the incident happened. He was brutally hacked to death and his private parts were chopped off. As per the initial investigation, local police were suspecting burglary, but no goods or money has been stolen from the shop. 

Republic TV has learned Muthyala had married twice and had some property disputes going on. The police have summoned all the family members and are currently investigating the matter. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

READ | In Shraddha murder case, 1 woman & 2 men under police radar; used to visit Aaftab in flat

Meanwhile, the local BJP MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur visited the place and stated the incident might be foul play and the result of political rivalry. The incident triggered anger among the people as hundreds of people gathered outside the deceased leader's shop. Heavy police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain the law and order situation.

READ | Man slits lover's throat over alleged infidelity; shares video of murder on social media

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, BJP MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur said, "The investigation is currently underway, so I would not like to comment on it. The police has registered a case, a team has been formed to investigate the matter, and then we will come to know whether it is a political rivalry or not. This incident is very unfortunate as it should not happen to anyone".

READ | Aaftab likely to undergo Narco test to establish missing links in Shraddha murder case
READ | Shraddha death case: Police recover 10 bones from Mehrauli forest; DNA sampling to be done
First Published:
COMMENT