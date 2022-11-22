BJP Leader Claims 'Big Khela' In West Bengal; 'Mamata Govt May Not Survive After December'

In a big statement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul on Tuesday claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government will not be able to survive after December this year.

Bringing back the colorful slogan of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP MLA stated that there will be a 'big khela' in the state in the coming months as the saffron party is in touch with over 30 MLAs of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

"There will be a 'khela' in West Bengal in December. More than 30 TMC MLAs are in contact with our party. They know that their government will not continue for long after December. Their existence is at stake," BJP MLA MLA Agnimitra Paul was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Further restricting herself to revealing the planned strategy, Paul claimed that Mamata Banerjee led state government is bankrupt and the state is moving towards a financial emergency. "We will not tell the strategy, but something will happen. Our leadership is repeatedly claiming that there will be a big khela in December. We are moving towards a financial emergency. It is a bankrupt government," she added.

"They do not have money. How would they work? 50 per cent of those running the state are in jail. The rest 50 per cent will also go to jail. Who will run the government?" she questioned.

Notably, the BJP leader’s remarks came after the party’s state president Sukanta Majumdar earlier in September claimed that Mamata would be arrested and that over 40 TMC leaders were in touch with the saffron camp.

BJP leaders claim fall of Mamata government

Making big claim against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar claimed that the TMC supremo will soon be arrested. "Mamata Banerjee will be arrested by December, this year. 40 TMC MLAs' names are with top leadership. The government will fall in December," the BJP state chief said.

A similar claim was also made by actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty in July when he said that as many as 21 MLAs of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party are in touch with the BJP. Taking a jibe at the ruling TMC, the BJP leader said, "Do you want to hear breaking news? At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs have very good relations with us, out of which 21 are in direct (contact with us). Don't ask me to release the trailer, enjoy the music."

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari had also time and again said that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won't last even for the next six months in the state. His remarks came after the ruling party put up their posters claiming that a "new and reformed TMC" will come in the next six months.