BJP Leader CT Ravi Hints 'many Are Ready To Quit' Congress; 'Who Wants To Stay With Them?'

Amid major exits from the Congress party in the last few days, BJP leader CT Ravi stated that many Congress leaders are ready to jump the ship and quit party.

BJP

Panaji: Amid major exits from the Congress party in the last few days, BJP's General Secretary CT Ravi stated that many Congress leaders are ready to jump the ship and quit the party, not only in Goa but across the country.

It's pertinent to note the grand old party, in the last few days saw many seasoned leaders leaving the party, which includes former Union minister Kapil Sibal, former Punjab PCCC Sunil Jakhar, and former Gujarat Congress president, Hardik Patel. 

Referring to the exit of Sunil Jakhar and Hardik Patel, C T Ravi as quoted by ANI said, "They (opposition MLAs) are constantly in touch. Who wants to stay with Congress? Many are ready to quit, not just in Goa but across the country. We have seen Hardik Patel & Sunil Jakhar quitting Congress."

'Experienced leaders dump Congress'

The latest to quit the party was former Union Minister Kapil Sibal, who filed a nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections with the help of the Samajwadi Party. Sibal stated after filing the nomination that he had submitted his resignation on May 16. "I have resigned from Congress. It is important to be an independent voice in parliament. If an independent voice speaks up then people will believe it is not from any political party. I will continue to point out Modi Government's drawbacks," he stated. 

Senior Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar joined the BJP after quitting the party and tendering his resignation on May 14. He had already shown his discontent with the senior party leaders. Jakhar said, "I had strong reasons to leave congress. The reason why I left Congress I could not stand divisive politics but when principles are compromised, it is better to leave. They could have removed me from a position but they cannot suppress my voice for nationalism. Punjab has established a template of equality in India and I have joined BJP with the emotion of unity."

In a major setback to the Congress party before the assembly elections in Gujarat later this year, the Gujarat Congress President Hardik Patel resigned from the party on May 18. He joined the party on March 12, 2019, on the back of his support base of the Gujarati Patidar community and was made the state President on July 11, 2020.

Congress' Chintan Shivir resolutions to revamp the party 

  • The party adopted the Udaipur Declaration and adopted resolutions at the end of the 3-day Chintan Shivir. The party's highest working body the Congress Working Committee agreed on the resolutions, which are as follows: 
  • The party will include all sections of the society in the party and will fight over the attack of the core values of the constitution. 
  • The party will set up a public insight group, an election management committee, and a political affairs committee in the states as a part of organisational restructuring
  • The party adopted the 'One Family One Ticket' rule   
  • Congress interim President will embark on a Bharat Jodo Yatra from October 2
  • The Congress president will be advised on the day to day functioning by an advisory body  

